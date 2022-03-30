Statutory code on fire and rehire a “baby step” forward, but Government fire and rehire plans “lack bite”, says union body @the_TUC

Commenting on the announcement of a new statutory code on fire and rehire yesterday (Tuesday), TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

“The P&O scandal must be a watershed for workers’ rights. But these plans lack bite.

“While a statutory code is a baby step forward, it won’t deter rogue employers like P&O from trampling over workers’ rights.

“It’s time for ministers to finally deliver on their manifesto promise to beef up protections at work – that means delivering an employment bill to stop bad bosses who think they can fire at will.”

