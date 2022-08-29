Welsh Government partnership brings new office development to Cross Hands

The Welsh Government, in partnership with Carmarthenshire County Council, is supporting the construction of new high-quality office space in Cross Hands, which will help create new jobs in the local area, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething announced today.

Carmarthenshire County Council has provided a £492,000 Property Development Grant to Sterling Developments, a local company, to support the delivery of the commercial offices at the Cross Hands East Strategic Employment Site.

The Cross Hands East Strategic Employment Site has been delivered via a joint venture between the Welsh Government and Carmarthenshire County Council, comprising a large programme of infrastructure works. A total of 17 commercial development plots have been created for sale, with a number of plot sales already completed. Delivered in two phases, the second phase has been supported by £2.4m European Regional Development Fund investment through the Welsh Government.

As well as boosting the local economy, the office development will also contribute to the Welsh Government’s aspiration of providing more ready-made commercial space for businesses – which will help create new jobs in communities across the country.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:

“Businesses of all sizes across Wales need modern sites and premises that will enable them to expand and grow. This is a key part of our Economic Action Plan, which sets out our vision for inclusive growth built on strong foundations, supercharged industries of the future and productive regions.

“Today’s announcement will help us do just that, providing a boost to the regional economy in south west Wales as we all continue to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This project is a prime example of a constructive partnership that’s delivering for the benefit of local people. I wish Sterling Developments well with their new Cross Hands scheme.”

Cllr Gareth John, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure Culture and Tourism, said:

“Carmarthenshire County Council is committed to providing businesses with the best facilities, at the best locations, to thrive. That is why we have been working with the Welsh Government, through the Cross Hands Joint Venture, to secure £2.4million of EU funding to match our own £2.5 million contribution and develop the second phase of Cross Hands East, a 19-hectare employment site that provides serviced plots within a thriving business environment.

“This development has already seen new businesses establish themselves here and begin to flourish with the potential for the site to create hundreds of quality jobs. This second phase of developing Cross Hands East will deliver more sustainable economic growth that will have a positive impact on people, businesses and communities in the area and wider region.

“The Property Development Grant awarded to Sterling Developments by Carmarthenshire County Council stimulates private sector investment at the employment site and will deliver high-quality commercial space to the market.”

Simon Thomas, Director of Sterling Developments, added:

“We have designed a building that is architecturally appealing and will deliver high-quality office space in Cross Hands. The new building will provide businesses with modern facilities that they require to grow and prosper. The support from Carmarthenshire County Council and the Welsh Government has been key to the progression of this scheme. Sterling Developments are delighted to be playing a role in the development of this excellent employment site in Cross Hands.”

