Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

Where have all the workers gone? Economic Affairs Committee launches new inquiry on labour shortages

House of Lords July 28, 2022
0 Comments
man on laptop

The House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee, chaired by Lord Bridges of Headley, today invites written submissions to its new inquiry on recent trends in the UK labour market.

Vacancies are still at record levels and above pre-pandemic levels in all industries. The committee will examine the causes of the reduction in the size of the labour force and which sectors are most affected.

The committee is seeking answers to the following questions:

  1. What are the recent trends in labour supply? How large are reductions in the size of the labour force?
  2. Which sectors and regions are most affected? Are the public and private sectors affected differently?
  3. Which people have been leaving the labour market? What is the socio-economic and demographic breakdown?
  4. What factors are contributing to reductions in the size of the labour force? 
  5. What effect are wage levels having on the supply of labour?
  6. How do recent changes in the UK’s labour supply compare with those in other developed countries?

The deadline for the submission of written evidence is Friday 23 September 2022.

Read the call for evidence and find out how to submit evidence.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Work and leadership
Published in: Work and leadership
House of Lords

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this