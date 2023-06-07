XPO invites key partners to a round table in Birmingham to discuss best practices in HR around neurodiversity and menopause

XPO, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable transport and logistics solutions in Europe, is inviting HR staff and others from its key partners to attend a round table in Birmingham on June 8 to discuss topics around neurodiversity and menopause that are of importance to so many employees across the UK and Ireland.

Partners joining XPO for this round table are Neuroinclusive HR, Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace Ltd and Vista Employer Services.

There will be three expert-led discussions during this session:

Melanie Francis, Director of Neuroinclusive HR,will host a discussion focusing on ‘What ‘HR’ needs to know about neurodiversity’.

Deborah Garlick, CEO of Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace Ltd,will host a discussion about Menopause in the Workplace, focusing on ‘How to be a Menopause-friendly employer’.

Chris MacNaughton, Senior Lawyer & Head of IR Services at Vista Employer Services Ltd,will provide further context and advice on these critical topics, including updates and tips on recent case law.

Lynn Brown, vice president – human resources – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said:

“These topics are very important areas for discussion as they are increasingly part of our day-to-day work in human resources as we support our colleagues across all their needs. It is essential to better understand the best ways to support employees on these issues – or to help them support their family members. We hope that by working with these partners on this event, we will all come away from it not only having had the chance to meet and network with like-minded people but with the knowledge that can be put to good use within our organisations.”

Melanie Francis, Director of Neuroinclusive HR, said:

“We are all neurodiverse, but what does that mean? As HR professionals, we have a key role in ensuring that the brilliance of our neurodiverse brains is understood and that our talent strategy maximises the opportunities that our existing and incoming neurodivergent talent have to thrive in our organisations. During my session, we will learn more about what neurodiversity is, what it isn’t and how you can apply your neuro-inclusive lens across your organisation.”

Deborah Garlick, CEO of Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace Ltd, said:

“We’re an ageing population; we’re living for longer and working for longer. With eight out of 10 menopausal women in work right now, it’s time all employers were menopause-friendly. With one in four considering leaving their jobs during the menopause transition and a greater focus on employers unnecessarily losing talent from their organisation, menopause awareness, education, and support has never been more important. Perceptions around menopause are changing, and leading employers are taking action now. So, whether you’re starting from scratch or have already begun the journey, I’ll be covering the compelling reasons employers should be menopause friendly, how menopause could affect employees at work and what you can do to support them.”

Chris MacNaughton, senior lawyer & head of IR Services at Vista Employer Services, said:

“HR teams are uniquely placed to drive and maintain a truly inclusive workforce, and among the brilliant guidance we’ll see at this event, it’s essential to take a close look at recent case law, what we can learn from it and how we can continue to understand our legal obligations as employers. We’ve recently been supporting our clients to implement appropriate reasonable adjustments and achieving legal compliance in this complex area of employment law. I’m looking forward to sharing some of our top tips and what we have learned throughout the process.”

