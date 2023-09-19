Cracking the code —Coleg Gwent launches pioneering tech bootcamp with Code Institute 

To mark National Coding Week (18-24 September 2023), Coleg Gwent has launched a free, virtually delivered ‘Coding Bootcamp’ for unemployed adults across Wales, in partnership with Code Institute – an EdTech training organisation that specialises in providing adult learners with in-demand, academically validated, inclusive “education to employment” software development courses.

In response to a rising demand for digital and coding skills across a diverse range of industries, the Coding Bootcamp is designed to train students in the art of coding through a short-term and flexible alternative to traditional, campus-based computer science degrees.

Following its August launch, the first in a series of courses has so far, welcomed 16 adult learners to the 16-week, full-time course – where upon completion, they will be guaranteed an interview with a partner employer.

Through a combination of industry aligned subjects, hackathons and career mentorship – guided by Code Institute’s expansive network of tech industry leaders – the course provides an opportunity for learners to develop digital software skills, aiming to help them access jobs in the digital workforce.

Students who complete the Bootcamp will join the hundreds of adult learners who have successfully completed courses at Coleg Gwent in 2023, moving on to new careers and university degrees.

Kieran Hillman, a former window cleaner who’s currently studying through the Bootcamp, said:

“I joined the programme to reshape and safeguard my future. I felt restricted in my previous career and thought I would never be able to achieve my dreams of working in tech until this opportunity came along. It’s incredible being able to learn so many new things on a day-to-day basis.

“I lacked confidence prior to the course, but from the very first session I felt like I had become a part of a wonderful community, with staff and other participants always on hand to help.”

Victoria Davies, Director of Curriculum & Information Services at Coleg Gwent said:

“We are always looking for new ways to support adult learners and we’re proud to be pioneering tech and education partnerships across Wales – especially during this year’s Adult Learners’ Week.”

Ian Millward, Coleg Gwent’s Faculty Director, added:

“For many adult learners, this bootcamp will act as a gateway for them to embark on a new career, and break into the exciting world of tech. We look forward to welcoming more new learners for the next two courses available in November and February”.

To find out more about the Coding Bootcamp at Coleg Gwent, and how to apply for upcoming courses in November 2023 and February 2024, visit here.

