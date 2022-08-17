Innovate UK Scaleup Programme to help Guildhawk scale up its next-generation SaaS digital technologies

The Government backed InnovateUK Scaleup Programme supports a select group of companies on a journey to exponential growth. The initiative will help Guildhawk scale up its world leading digital technologies and multilingual data management innovations.

The Scaleup Programme is designed to support highly innovative, ambitious, high-growth oriented companies already on their scaling journey, whose innovations or business models can disrupt an existing market, and who are establishing or already implementing their international markets strategy. High-impact engagement and early-stage outcomes can include access to finance, investment readiness or internationalisation plans.

Jurga Zilinskiene MBE, Guildhawk founder and coder said:

‘Guildhawk is honoured to have been accepted, following a rigorous three-stage screening process. Our tech is making duplication of work obsolete, and it is amazing to receive help from the Scaleup Programme.’

Maxine Adam, Head of Business Growth at Innovate UK, said:

‘Our work with the Guildhawk team is a great example of just how much value this programme can add to the endeavours of the business leaders we support. The inputs are varied and blend strategic thinking with invaluable hands-on tactical guidance, to create outcomes that deliver real commercial advantage. It’s a pleasure working with the Guildhawk Directors at this pivotal time for their business.’

Speaking about the programme, she adds, ‘Admission onto the Scaleup Programme is a rigorous and highly selective process. To be eligible, selectors look for innovative, ambitious, high-growth oriented companies that are already on their scaling journey. Guildhawk is a perfect candidate in this respect and, together with EEN, we are looking forward to helping it scale up, drive growth, and realise its potential as a high-performing and world leading business’.

Published in