Jisc moves to Milton Park 

Not-for-profit secures 3,130 sq ft office space to join park occupiers

Milton Park has welcomed Jisc, the UK’s digital, data and technology agency focused on higher education, research and innovation, to their newest office at 85 Park Drive.

Formerly the Joint Information Systems Committee, Jisc supports education providers with cloud connectivity and cybersecurity, data analytics and tools to enrich learning and employability, with a vision for the UK to be a world leader in technology for education, research and innovation.

Funded by a combination of the UK further and higher education funding bodies, plus higher education institutions, an estimated two-thirds of the UK’s FE sector uses Jisc’s digital elevation tool.

Joining Milton Park’s other occupiers working in the education sector including RM Plc and Taylor & Francis, the move will enable Jisc to further its support for post-16 and higher education and research, as it seeks to improve lives through digital transformation.

Alison Jolly, Facilities Manager at Jisc, commented:

“We were drawn to Milton Park because its modern workspaces suited Jisc’s estate strategy, which ensures our employees have access to easily accessible facilities that are flexible, functional, practical and inviting.

“The team was attracted to Milton Park because of its connectivity and proximity to Jisc’s client base and other offices.”

Clare Fleet, Commercial Surveyor at Milton Park, said:

“It’s fantastic to have Jisc join us at the Park. I look forward to seeing the technological innovations in education that Jisc will drive forward from the company’s new home here.’

A Beauhurst analysis of Milton Park reveals its occupiers had a combined turnover of £10.8bn in their latest financials, employed 9,000 individuals and secured more than £68m in grant funding over the past decade. The Beauhurst report found two of Milton Park’s half-dozen occupiers offering education services were identified as high growth within the report.