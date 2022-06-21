Shopping Cart

From education to employment
LITERACYPLANET CREATES ONE-STOP EDTECH SHOP WITH NEW CODING AND MATHS PARTNERSHIPS

FE News Editor June 21, 2022
0 Comments
Teachers across Great Britain will now find it easier in the classroom to access a suite of core curriculum online learning technology all in one place via LiteracyPlanet’s Intrepica store.

Joining forces with CODEFLIX, which offers tutorials and resources for teaching coding; and Matific, an engaging and pedagogically rigorous online mathematics program, LiteracyPlanet will now offer customers all over the world access to important and effective learning tools covering literacy, maths and coding.

“We’re always striving to find new ways to support our teachers; save them time and help them deliver an even better teaching experience,” says Tom Richardson, CEO, LiteracyPlanet.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our schools to be able to access these engaging online partner platforms.”

“We’ve already built, and continue to enhance, a world where students in primary and secondary school can improve their literacy learning outcomes. And as much as we love literacy, we know it’s only one part of a student’s day.”

“By bringing in specialist and vetted partners to LiteracyPlanet’s family means we can provide a convenient and comprehensive one-stop EdTech solution for our teachers, and a best-in-class experience for their students across fundamental subjects as well as next-generation fields.”

Adam Jacobs, Managing Director, EdTech Group, said,

“We’re excited to work with the LiteracyPlanet team and to make CODEFLIX accessible to their customers. Most of all we look forward to learning from one another in the tech education sector. We know that CODEFLIX will only enhance students’ digital skills and it provides kids with the opportunity to learn the language of the future in a fun and engaging way.”

LiteracyPlanet will align with their partners to deliver against three key values:

  • Personalised outcomes and academic diversity – to focus on individual improvement across multiple subject areas.
  • Engagement – using gamification and high-quality graphics to keep students motivated and engaged while learning.
  • Efficiency – for each host to provide easy-to-use reporting tools and auto-assignment features to save teachers’ time.

Craig Shotland, CEO, Matific said,

“We’re proud to be partnering with LiteracyPlanet as we aim to unlock the potential of students around the world. We share the same commitment to providing the highest possible education standards to our users. The complementary nature of our products, combined with different growth markets will create significant incremental opportunities for both organisations.”

Teachers can find out more about building their EdTech capabilities via LiteracyPlanet’s Intrepica store: https://intrepica.co

Published in: EdTech
FE News Editor

