School of Coding founder names one to watch in 2023 Most Ambitious Business Leaders list

Manny Athwal, founder of School of Coding & AI, has been named One to Watch in The Times LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders 2023.

Created by trusted investment partner LDC – part of Lloyds Banking Group – and supported by The Times, The LDC Top 50 champions the business leaders who are pushing for growth and building successful medium-sized businesses.

This year’s nominations were of an exceptionally high calibre and the competition was fierce, showcasing the drive and determination that unites business leaders across the UK.

The leaders featured in The LDC Top 50 are growing their businesses at home and overseas, making a positive contribution to society and driving progress against their sustainability goals. They hail from every corner of the UK and span every sector of the economy. Together, they employ more than 6,700 people and turn over more than £1.2bn.

The Ones to Watch are leaders making great strides and growing their businesses. They are excelling in their industries and making a positive impact on customers and employees, yet still show so much potential for future growth.

School of Coding & AI is the UK’s biggest coding and computer science educator. Working in partnership with three major universities and over 100 primary and secondary schools in the UK, School of Coding & AI delivers after school clubs and coding workshops to engage, inspire and create tech leaders of tomorrow from a young age.

Manny said: “To be recognised in the LDC Most Ambitious Business Leaders list for 2023 is a huge honour. I started what was originally School of Coding with the mission to improve the delivery of coding and computer science across the country for people from all backgrounds. Now we have expanded to include AI as well as launching the sister School of Cyber Security.

“We have more ambitious plans for the future and I would like to thank everyone in the team at School of Coding & AI for their continued dedication and hard work.”

John Garner, Managing Partner at LDC, said:

“We started The LDC Top 50 six years ago to champion the remarkable success stories of medium-sized businesses, the unsung heroes of the British economy. Since then, we’ve received more than 3,000 nominations and celebrated more than 500 business leaders through the programme, surpassing all our expectations. The stories behind this year’s Ones to Watch really captured our attention and I’d like to congratulate them on their achievements so far. We’ve no doubt that this is only the beginning for each and every one of them!”

