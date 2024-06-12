Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

2.4m SMEs reluctant to adopt AI pose growth threat to next government

Be the Business June 12, 2024
0 Comments
A digital version of the report's front cover can be seen from above on a tablet

2.4 million businesses leaders could be left behind by the advances in AI, posing a huge economic risk to the UK, recent findings have revealed.  

Data published today by Be the Business, the UK’s small business productivity experts, found that over half of SMEs say AI is not being used in their business, with just below half saying they have no plans to introduce or expand the use of AI in the next 12 months. 

While 36% of SMEs are using AI on an ad-hoc basis, over half (52%) have yet to start even trying to use it in their business. In addition, 42% say they have no plans to introduce or expand the use of any AI tools. 

While cost and concerns around data security topped the list of perceived barriers to AI adoption amongst small business leaders, 21% stated that AI wasn’t applicable to their business, with 18% of respondents saying there was no barrier preventing them from using AI tools.  

According to Be the Business, this cohort, largely comprised of business leaders over 55 in charge of smaller businesses outside of the Greater London area, poses a huge economic risk and the potential to become a drag on the UK economy.  

Impacts of AI avoidance include a loss of competitiveness and resilience, being unable to attract or retain staff and a decline in productivity. At a time when the UK’s productivity output continues to stagnate and fall away from the comparative economies within the G7, a focus on technology adoption to raise productivity is essential.   

As such, the not-for-profit says the new government must act to ensure the economy’s broad-based productivity improvements are not in jeopardy. Recommendations include government-led research initiatives aimed at enabling SMEs, a focus on generating greater demand for AI adoption support and leveraging the UK’s leadership in AI technology. 

Anthony Impey MBE, CEO of Be the Business, said: 

“The potential impact of AI on the productivity of the country’s small businesses is extraordinary. But if we are to embrace the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity posed by this new technology, we must do so wholeheartedly and without hesitation. We must help business leaders overcome the challenges that prevent them from adopting productivity-enhancing tools and ensure that they have the skills to take advantage of them.” 

Published in: Education News | FE News, EdTech - News on Education Technology, Work and leadership
Topics: , , , , , ,
Be the Business

Related Articles

Tristan Arnison Exclusive

Promises, Possibilities & Political Futures…

Tristan Arnison discusses the main UK parties’ education policies for the upcoming election. While specifics vary, common themes emerge around curriculum reform, skills training, and…

Tristan Arnison, Assistant Principal – Curriculum and Student Experience Designated Safeguarding Lead at The Henley College June 12, 2024
0 Comments

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .