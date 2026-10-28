A Day to Remember as NPTC Group of Colleges Graduates Take Centre Stage

Pride, celebration and inspiring stories filled Swansea Arena as NPTC Group of Colleges graduates took centre stage for this year’s Graduation Day.

The ceremony brought together graduates, families, staff and special guests to recognise their achievements and celebrate the dedication and determination behind their success.

The event honoured students from Neath Port Talbot, Brecon and Newtown who successfully completed degrees and higher education qualifications in partnership with esteemed institutions including the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, the University of South Wales, Wrexham University, Cardiff Metropolitan University and, through a new partnership, Aberystwyth University.

Through these partnerships, NPTC Group of Colleges offers a range of Higher National Certificates, Higher National Diplomas, Foundation Degrees, degrees and internationally recognised qualifications that carry an excellent reputation across the public and private sectors.

A highlight of the day was the special recognition of recently retired CEO and Principal of NPTC Group of Colleges, Dr Mark Dacey, who was awarded an Honorary Fellowship in recognition of his longstanding contribution to education, skills development and public service in Wales.

Mark recently retired after more than 40 years in further education and over 22 years leading the College as Principal and Chief Executive Officer. From leaving school at 16 with no formal qualifications to becoming one of Wales’s most respected education leaders, Mark’s remarkable career and enduring legacy reflect a lifetime of determination, opportunity and an unwavering belief in the transformative power of education.

Delighted with his Fellowship, Mark applauded the other students receiving their recognition and said:

“It is a tremendous honour for me to return to NPTC Group of Colleges to receive this Honorary Fellowship. I remember discussing the Fellowship when it was first established, and it is very special to now receive this recognition.

“So many distinguished people have received this honour before me and have continued to represent and champion the College. After 23 years of working at one of the best colleges in Wales, that is exactly what I would like to continue doing.

“It is a real privilege for me to continue championing NPTC Group of Colleges.”

Chief Executive Catherine Lewis led tributes to the graduating class, praising their determination and celebrating the diverse journeys that brought them to this proud moment:

“It is an incredibly special day as we celebrate the achievements of our Class of 2026. As my first Graduation ceremony in my new role, I am immensely proud and privileged to share this occasion with our graduates and to be among the first to congratulate them on everything they have achieved.

“The day is made even more special by awarding an Honorary Fellowship to Dr Mark Dacey, our former CEO and Principal, recognising his significant contribution to NPTC Group of Colleges over many years. It is wonderful to be able to celebrate Mark’s achievements alongside those of our graduates.”

Among those crossing the stage was June Gardner, whose career in Early Years has spanned more than 35 years, from working as a Nursery Nurse and supporting children with additional learning needs to her current role as an Early Years Training and Transition Officer. A passionate advocate for lifelong learning, June marked another milestone in her own development by completing ILM Level 5 Leadership and Management qualification.

Reflecting on her achievement, June said:

“I can’t quite believe I’m finally here. At 60 years old, I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved, and I hope my journey shows that it’s never too late to keep learning, challenge yourself and achieve your goals.”

With gowns flowing, applause echoing and smiles all around, Graduation Day 2026 was more than a ceremony – it was a celebration of dreams fulfilled and futures ignited.

As NPTC Group of Colleges looks ahead to the next chapter, the event stood as a powerful reminder of what education can achieve: building confidence, inspiring creativity and transforming communities. It was a fitting celebration of the power of education and the promise of what comes next.