AAT and the University of Exeter forge unique collaboration to tackle skills shortages in accounting and finance  

The University of Exeter and AAT launch the Accounting Finance Manager Degree Apprenticeship, starting September 2025, offering a new route for school leavers and mature learners to become Chartered Accountants.

The innovative Level 6 programme set to redefine pathways into the finance profession by blending academic with practical, employer-focused training.

The collaboration supports Exeter’s 2030 Strategy and AAT’s mission to open up access to careers in finance for everyone

School leavers and career changers will more easily be able to access careers in accounting and finance via a game-changing new degree apprenticeship.

The Accounting Finance Manager Degree Apprenticeship is offered by the University of Exeter in partnership with AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians).

The programme, which will begin this September, is the first to offer the industry-recognised AAT Level 4 Diploma in Professional Accounting in addition to a Bachelor’s degree, blending academic expertise with practical, employer-focused training.

The AAT Level 4 Diploma will be completed within the first academic year, ensuring apprentices have a head start in their career and providing exemptions for ACCA Applied Skills and Knowledge exams and CIMA exams ahead of further study to become a Chartered Accountant.

The programme combines study with work, following a curriculum developed in close collaboration with the University of Exeter’s employer partners to meet the evolving needs of the finance industry.

The partnership between the University of Exeter and AAT aims to address skills shortages in the finance sector while empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds to consider a degree apprenticeship, and creating a pipeline of highly skilled finance and accounting professionals that will drive economic growth.

Employer partners include businesses from across the UK, who will be able to use the new Skills and Growth levy to fund their employees’ training and attract new talent.

Rachael Johnstone, Director of the Centre for Degree Partnerships at the University of Exeter, said:

“The Accounting Finance Manager Degree Apprenticeship opens new doors for aspiring accounting and finance professionals, combining academic excellence with practical industry-focused skills to create a truly inclusive pathway to success. Our partnership with AAT is a transformational step in our mission to widen participation in Higher Education and diversify the accounting and finance industries. We’re excited to welcome our first cohort in September 2025.”

Claire Bennison, Executive Director, Customer, Partnerships and Innovation at AAT, added:

“Our collaboration with the University of Exeter is a game-changer for those seeking a career in finance. For the first time, our Level 4 Diploma qualification will be obtained within the first year ensuring students will be able to step into the finance world sooner. This degree apprenticeship ensures students are on track to obtain practical accounting skills they will draw on throughout their careers. It demonstrates that there are many routes to professional success, whether you’re starting out after school or looking to upskill later in life. By equipping apprentices with globally recognised qualifications and a clear pathway, we’re empowering individuals and supporting employers in building a skilled, diverse workforce.”