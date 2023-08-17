Activate Learning’s Bracknell and Wokingham College students celebrate A Level success

Bracknell and Wokingham College would like to congratulate all of the students who passed their A Level qualifications today.

The college’s English Language and Literature department secured a 100% pass rate which is 2% above the national average. This is the third successive year the department has secured a 100% pass rate.

Government and Politics students also secured a 100% pass rate, 3% above the national average, for the third successive year.

Other subjects to secure 100% pass rates at the college included History, Law, Media Studies, Physics, Photography and Sociology.

Nine of the remaining 15 A Level subjects at Bracknell and Wokingham College secured 94% pass rates.

Cheri Ashby, Deputy CEO at Activate Learning, said:

“I’m delighted for all the students across Activate Learning today who are collecting the results they need to go on and accept their places at university, take up an apprenticeship or enter employment with training. I know how hard everyone has worked and I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our students and appreciation and gratitude to our staff.

“Our students have exhibited unwavering determination and resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges brought forth by the pandemic, and it’s important to recognise and acknowledge the impact this still has on our young people.

“I’m very proud of the fact that, throughout these tumultuous times, Activate Learning has supported students, offering innovative and technological solutions to ensure their educational journey remained uninterrupted. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and the strength they’ve demonstrated.

“I recognise that for some, today’s results may be disappointing and there will be some who may not have quite achieved the results they anticipated. If this is the situation for you, please know that Activate Learning is here to help.

“This offer isn’t just for students who have studied with us. We are committed to supporting everyone in the local communities we serve, and we will offer careers guidance, resources, and a supportive hand to navigate the next steps for anyone who needs it.

“Let’s come together as a community, supporting each other through the ups and downs. To all our students, your accomplishments deserve celebration and recognition, and we’re excited to see where your journey leads next.”

George Chaloner, 26, from Bracknell, was one of the college’s top performers, achieving an A in Chemistry and three Distinction stars in Applied Science Level 3 Extended Diploma, having previously studied the GCSE Science Pathway at the college in 2021. He will now take up an offer from the University of Warwick to study Chemistry in September.

George said: “I’m massively happy! I doubted my ability before, but this shows me that I did good and that it was worth it.

“I came to college because I wanted to improve myself and achieve something academic because I was never an academic person.

“The teaching was really good. They encourage you to work hard and help you. My chemistry teacher was particularly good.

“I’m amazed about my results and I’m happy to be going to the University of Warwick to study Chemistry. I can’t believe it.”

Mackenzie Glover achieved a B grade in Sociology, a C grade in Psychology and a C grade in PE.They are going to studyPhysiotherapyat St George’s, University of London.

Speaking about their results and their time studying at Bracknell and Wokingham College, Mackenzie said:

“Going to college was good. It helped me to get where I want to be.

“The teaching was good and it suited my style of learning. College is better than staying on at sixth form, as there’s less of a jump for university and it gets you ready for university a bit sooner.

“I’m excited about going to St George’s, University of London in September.”

Roxanne Thompson, 18, from Bracknell, achieved a B in Business Studies, a B in Media Studies and C grade in Art and Design. She is going to take a break from education to sell her art and possibly work alongside.

Roxanne said: “My results are pretty good, but I was a bit nervous about collecting them today.

“It was really good at college and I liked all of my teachers.

“I’m not sure what I want to do next. I’d like to try selling my art and work alongside, I’m not completely decided.”

Bracknell and Wokingham College teaches a wide range of A Levels. These include Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, English Language and Literature, Further Mathematics, History, Law, Mathematics, Media, Photography, Physics, Politics, Psychology, and Sociology.

The Berkshire Activate Learning colleges also offer Higher Education programmes, including degree subjects ranging from Child Development, Counselling and Digital Technology, Games and Animation and apprenticeship opportunities.

The college is offering Clearing and Careers Advisor sessions to anyone who is unsure as to what to do next after their A Levels. More information is available on the Activate Learning Adult Education website.

Published in