Adult Learners’ Week with Powys Neath Port Talbot Adult Learning in the Community

As the saying goes, ‘it’s never too late to learn,’ and there’s never been a better time to step back into education, with an excellent selection of courses on offer, right on your doorstep.

So, whether you’re looking for a new hobby, gain skills to progress at work or simply need qualifications to start a new career, you’ll find a wide range of short, part-time and professional courses across Neath Port Talbot and Powys.

Powys Neath Port Talbot Adult Learning in the Community works with several partner organisations to offer opportunities for adults to learn new skills or to improve existing ones.

As part of Adult Learners’ Week (18-22 September) we will be holding events throughout Mid and South Wales. Working with our partners we will be hosting drop-in sessions, coffee mornings, and taster sessions to allow prospective learners to discover some of the classes provided within our partnership.

Learning has many powerful benefits – it can positively change lives, have a positive impact on your mental health and enable more adults to move forward and build a better future with confidence.

Julie Mercer, Head of Adult Learning at one of our partners NPTC Group of Colleges explains:

‘’ Adult Learning is so important for your professional development, learning new skills and offering different employment opportunities. Our courses are held in a supportive environment with small classes, meaning more one-to-one support.’’

Adult Learners’ Week is coordinated by the Learning and Work Institute in partnership with the Welsh Government. Throughout September, the annual campaign will encourage people across Wales to discover their passion and never stop learning and aims to promote the Welsh Government’s vision to establish Wales as a “Second Chance Nation” for lifelong learning.

