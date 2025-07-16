Adventurer turns to Blackburn College for Help on Epic Solo Trek

A brave adventurer returned to his old college for help ahead of setting off on a world record attempt – to become the first person to run across Mongolia.

Former soldier Louis Scott, 34, asked his old school, Blackburn College, for help designing and building a life-saving cart, which is to hold all his provisions and survival gear as he treks more than 1,000 miles across some of the most unforgiving terrain on Earth.

Louis, from Blackburn, Lancs., is aiming for the world record for first, and fastest, solo unsupported crossing of the vast country, so he needed to make sure his equipment would not let him down.

The custom cart, made from lightweight but strong aluminium tubes and mountain bike wheels, was designed and built by Blackburn College Engineering Department, with help from Louis, in a little over a week.

Craig Harker, Blackburn College Engineering Development Lead, said: “When we heard about Louis’s incredible challenge, we knew we wanted to help.

“He came into the college, with the material he already had, and together we came up with a much better design that would hold up to the stress and strain he’ll be putting it through.

“The cart needs to come apart for the various flights Louis will be taking, so we came up with a modular, tubular design, with high end mountain bike fittings and wheels, which will be great for the bumpy, uneven ground.

“This was a fantastic project to work on – the whole engineering department gave their input, and we’ve created something that’s a real thing of purpose.

“We’re proud of the cart and we’re proud of Louis for the time and effort he’s going to, to raise money for charity.”

In order to qualify as a ‘solo unsupported’ journey, Louis will have to take all his food and equipment with him.

He will not be allowed to receive external help or supplies, apart from getting water, as the journey would be impossible if he had to carry at least 50 days of water as well.

The cart was designed to be rugged and strong enough to carry upwards of 120kg of equipment, but also lightweight and able to be collapsed.

Craig and his team even came up with an ingenious way to give Louis some much needed shade as he crosses the baking Gobi Desert, by rigging lightweight canopy of netting above the cart’s handles.

Louis said:

“Of course there will be a little danger on the trip, and I’ve been told to keep an eye out for bears and wolves, but the worry that was really weighing on my mind was that if my cart broke in the middle of the desert, I’d be in big trouble.

“But thanks to Craig and the rest of the engineering staff at Blackburn College, I’m confident my new cart will be able to endure everything my challenge will throw at it, and more.

Louis will officially begin his ultra endurance challenge in Olgii, in western Mongolia near the Russian border, on July 25.

If all goes well, he will finish his trek near the Chinese border in eastern Mongolia, covering more than 1,000 miles in fewer than 50 days.

Louis said:

“I’m very fit and have been training a long time for this, so I know, now that my cart won’t let me down, I’m going to absolutely smash this challenge.

“I’m going to walk one mile and then run one mile, and by alternating like this, I will hopefully be able to cover 40 to 50 miles per day.

“This will truly be the first completely solo and unsupported run across Mongolia, and I’m hoping to raise as much money as possible for charity.”

The father-of-one, who has another baby on the way, will be sharing all the donations he receives with three charities – Great Ormond Street Hospital, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, and Scottie’s Little Soldiers, an Armed Forces charity that helps support the children and families of servicemen and women.

Louis has also been given support by underwear brand Oddballs, who are sponsoring his epic trek.

He said:

“I’m going to be taking everything with me when I set off, so the cart needs to be big and strong enough to carry everything I’m going to need.

“And thanks to the help of Blackburn College, I have that all sorted.

“This challenge will push me to the limit, physically and mentally, but at least now I don’t need to worry about my gear breaking down.”