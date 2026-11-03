Affinity Workforce Solutions takes up space at EdCity education innovation hub

An education workforce provider has moved into the UK’s first education-focused innovation hub, joining a community of organisations working to shape the future of schools.

Affinity Workforce Solutions, one of the UK’s largest education workforce providers, has announced its presence at EdCity in White City, London.

EdCity brings together education organisations, charities, academy trusts and technology providers under one roof. This is the first time Affinity Workforce has had a presence at the hub. The move gives the business a base for working more closely with school and trust leaders, policymakers and partners from across the sector.

Around 2,900 temporary staff work in schools and colleges through Affinity every day, which gives it a clear view of the pressures facing the education workforce. Being at EdCity means that insight can feed directly into the sector’s conversations about how to tackle them.

Alex Champion, COO of Affinity Workforce Solutions, said:

“Being at EdCity puts us in the room with the people and organisations working hardest to improve education in this country. We’ve always seen ourselves as more than a supplier to schools. We’re part of the education workforce, and we want to be part of the conversations about where it goes next.

“Schools are under real pressure, from recruitment and retention to budgets. Collaboration is how those problems get solved, and EdCity is built for exactly that. We’re looking forward to working alongside our neighbours and playing an active role in the community here.”

Affinity holds a Lot 2 position on the GCA Supply Teachers and Education Recruitment Framework (RM6376), providing schools and trusts with a full end-to-end managed service. Its 2026 Candidate Satisfaction Survey found that 23% of supply candidates would leave education altogether if supply work were not available. The finding shows the part flexible working plays in keeping experienced teachers in the profession.

The move to EdCity follows a period of growth for the group. In that time Affinity has acquired Training Toolz and launched Affinity Elevate, its e-learning and compliance platform for schools. Affinity has also been named one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work for the third consecutive year.

Affinity Workforce Solutions provides recruitment, compliance and workforce solutions to schools, multi-academy trusts, colleges and training providers across the UK, through its brands Career Teachers, CER, Monarch Education, The Protocol Group and Affinity Partnerships. Together, these brands support thousands of schools and colleges with supply staffing, permanent recruitment and workforce compliance, helping to keep classrooms running and pupils learning every day. Affinity’s growing platform portfolio also includes Affinity Elevate, Affinity Elevate 360, CandidateGo and eSafeguarding, supporting schools, MATs and recruitment agencies with training, compliance and safeguarding needs.