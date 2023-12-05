ALTON COLLEGE SPORT STUDENTS JOIN FORCES WITH LOCAL PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Ambitious and enthusiastic Sports students from Alton College have joined forces with local primary schools to inspire and encourage young people.

Students Max Marlor, Abigail Gardener, Lucas Richens, and Lilly Varney have recently begun attending local primary schools during lunch breaks to coach students in a range of sports such as football and basketball.

The students, who are all studying Extended Diplomas in Sport at Alton College, responded to the needs of local primary schools, and are now coaching weekly in order to encourage young students to engage in more exercise and activity.

Sports lecturer Dean Gillatt ran the first session before handing over the activity to the students, who now run structured sessions independently, using a range of skills they have learned in lessons.

Lecturer of Sport, Dean Gillatt said:

“There was a need for help over lunchtimes and it is a fantastic way of getting primary school children participating in more exercise and activity. The students are studying a coaching unit and they are able to bring the skills they have learned into real-world situations. It will also give my students experience, confidence, and leadership skills that they can use in the future.

The schools involved have been very appreciative of the support from our students. We are hoping this could be a long-term project with local schools and other organisations.”

Student Abigail Gardener added:

“My favourite part about coaching is seeing the students achieve the skills that they are working on and their improvement in each activity. I enjoy seeing them excited to participate.”

Student Lilly Varney added:

“I enjoy watching children succeed in different sporting activities. When the students are fully engaged it shows that I am doing a good job.

Lily has also been helping out with Alton Football Club and has been taking sessions for the Under 10 Alton girls (‘the Meerkats’) and is hoping to continue this once she leaves college.

Lecturer of Sport, Dean Gillatt added:

“It has been nice for the Alton Football Club girls to see a female coach and to use Lilly as a positive role model to learn and be inspired by.”

