Andover College celebrates A Level and BTEC student success on Results Day !  

Andover College celebrated its students’ success on Results Day (17 August) for its final year A Level and BTEC students. There was a huge sense of achievement and pride from staff, students and parents as students came to collect their results, celebrated with their peers, family and friends and enjoyed complimentary crepes and coffee.

The Andover Campus of Sparsholt College Group has again maintained its position as one of the top A Level providers in the region this year with 17 out of 20 courses achieving a 100% pass grade. Subject areas with high levels of students scoring A*-B included Chemistry with 80%, Law with 80%, Biology with 50%, Fine Art 67% and Media Studies 50%.

In BTEC programmes, students performed equally as impressive. Applied Human Biology achieved 93% high grades as did Dance and 70% of students in Applied Psychology and Criminology obtained high grades.

For the first time ever, T-level Adult Nursing students collected their first-year results with 100% achievement across the units.

Ben Stokes, Vice Principal, Curriculum Andover said:

“A huge congratulations to our learners who today received their A Level, BTEC and T-Level results. They have been a pleasure to work with as they have navigated their way through the challenges posed by such high-level qualifications. This year, our students have shown steely determination towards their examinations and coursework and pushed the boundaries of their potential.

“The students now leave us and will undoubtedly progress on to wonderful careers in the future. For some, this will be via university, and we have already seen students achieve exceptional placements. We are immensely proud of them, and they should be proud of themselves. We would like to congratulate each and every one of them and also take this opportunity to thank those who work with us to cultivate an environment that allows them to flourish – parents/guardians and our colleagues in secondary schools – Thank you!”

Student and Parent Case Studies and Photos

Heather West (17)

Secondary School: Appleford School

Course and grades

A Levels: Film Studies A, Art and Design A, Film Making A*

Next steps: Royal Holloway University to study Film and TV Production

“I am excited to go to Royal Holloway to study Film and TV Production but have loved the tight-knit community and friends I have made at Andover.”

Chloe Beavis (18)

Secondary School: Amery Hill School

Course and grades

A Levels: Biology C, Psychology B, Sociology B, Extended Project Qualification A

Next steps: Bristol University to study Psychology

“I have had wonderful opportunities to progress. You can start from the bottom and know that here you will progress. I started with no GCSE’s and with Andover’s support I am leaving with four A levels and a secure place at university.”

Timothy Onakpoya (17)

Secondary School: The Stonehenge School

Course and grades

BTEC: Human Biology Distinction, Applied Psychology Distinction, Sport Distinction

Next steps: Loughborough University to study Biological Sciences

“I chose Andover after hearing about the A Level results they had received, and I knew I could further my academic career here. Andover College has done very well in preparing me for my next steps. I have learned everything I need to take into university and succeed there as well.”

Lauren Farrelly (18)

Secondary School: Harrow Way

Course and grades

A Levels: Psychology C

BTEC: National Diploma in Forensic and Criminal Investigation – Distinction*

Next steps:

“I’m so excited to be going to UWE Bristol to study Forensic Science in September, I’m so happy and I got the email this morning to confirm my place. I chose to come to Andover College as I always wanted to study Forensic Science and I’ve absolutely loved being taught by my amazing teachers. The college has a real community feel and you get to know everyone really well which makes studying so much easier. The support has helped me so much to achieve more than I thought, and I’ve had so much fun. Studying at Andover College is so worth it, the subject options are so broad, and the addition of T levels is very exciting. It’s a welcoming environment where you get to know your friends and teachers so well.”

Mat Lagilagi

Secondary School: Avon Valley Academy

Course and grades

BTEC: BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport, Fitness and Personal Training D* D* D*

Next steps:

“I’m off to do Sport Therapy at Bournemouth University and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m so happy that I got the results I wanted. It’s been great to study at Andover because the community is really nice, I’ve met so many new and good friends and some of us are even going to uni together too, it’s been such a good experience. Uni is going to be a new challenge, but I feel prepared because of my course, and I know I will be fine. I will always remember my time here because of my time with my friends. I would say to anyone who is about to join college to try their hardest and to never give up. College can be difficult but keep going and do your thing and you’ll be fine.”

Maisie Tyzack (17)

Secondary School: Harrow Way Community School

Course and grades

A Levels: History B, English B, Politics C, Extended Project Qualification C

Next steps: Sussex University to study Politics

“Andover College has shaped me into a more independent person and the help I received here with my application to university has been great. I will always remember the role the teachers have played in my experience here; the support and the friendships I have made are unforgettable.”

Olivia Rolfe (17)

Secondary School: Test Valley Secondary School

Course and grades

A Levels: English Language B, Film Studies A

Next steps: Andover College to study Media

“I was nervous about going to college and wanted to stay close to home, Andover offered me that and a great choice of subjects. I can’t wait for the fun of third year studying media.”

ENDS

For further information on the range of both A Level and vocational courses available at Andover College go to andover.ac.uk

Published in