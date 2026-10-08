Arden University and Google Cloud Form Strategic Partnership to Ensure Development of Job-Ready, AI-Native Graduates

Partnership will put AI at the heart of the university’s offer, with students gaining full access to Gemini Enterprise. This comes as Google research links advanced AI use to better pay and promotion opportunities

Arden University and Google Cloud have today announced a strategic partnership which will provide the institution’s students with the tools they need to become AI-ready and help prepare them for the global job market. As a key part of the partnership, more than 30,000 students, and staff, will be given access to Gemini Enterprise.

The collaboration will help the university’s students to build the practical AI skills employers increasingly demand, so they are able to use these tools confidently, responsibly and effectively when they graduate and enter the workplace. University staff will use these tools to deliver personalised, AI-driven learning to students.

The university has itself announced the launch of more than 30 new degrees designed from the ground up using these tools to encompass immersive, AI-enabled learning experiences intended to prepare students for the world of work.

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in the UK economy, the ability to use these agentic AI tools effectively is increasingly linked to professional success. Google’s Economic Impact in the UK report found that advanced AI users are more likely to be promoted, receive a pay rise, and feel confident at work. It also found that only the top 15% of UK adults use AI effectively, and that deeper AI use is associated with greater professional momentum.

“Arden University was built for people the traditional British university system was never designed for – people who are already in the workforce, raising a family, or coming back to education years after they thought that door had closed,” said Nilhan Onal Gokcetekin, CEO of Arden University.



“The evidence shows us that those who build the confidence to use AI well are reaping the benefits. Our partnership with Google Cloud will ensure that every student has the opportunity to develop the AI skills and practical experience they need to succeed in the modern workplace, no matter their background, life circumstances or previous education experience.”

“Arden University supports a student community that closely reflects the modern workforce, and that’s exactly why this partnership matters,” said Maureen Costello, vice president, UK, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa, Google Cloud. “Our research shows the benefits of AI are flowing to the people who know how to use it well, and right now that’s too few. By putting Gemini Enterprise, the same agentic AI platform used by the world’s largest organisations, into the hands of every Arden University student, we’re helping make sure the next generation of UK workers doesn’t just adapt to the AI era, but leads it.”

Empowering the student experience

The integration of Gemini Enterprise across Arden University is designed to support the student experience in three primary areas:

Flexible learning support: Gemini Enterprise assists students in condensing lecture recordings and extensive reading materials into easy-to-digest study notes. This supports non-traditional students who balance their higher education with employment or caregiving responsibilities.

Gemini Enterprise assists students in condensing lecture recordings and extensive reading materials into easy-to-digest study notes. This supports non-traditional students who balance their higher education with employment or caregiving responsibilities. On-demand academic assistance: Acting as a 24/7 study aid, Gemini Enterprise helps students simplify complex theories, structure assignments, and receive real-time feedback. This enables students to maintain momentum and master their subjects, without waiting for the next available live tutorial.

Acting as a 24/7 study aid, Gemini Enterprise helps students simplify complex theories, structure assignments, and receive real-time feedback. This enables students to maintain momentum and master their subjects, without waiting for the next available live tutorial. Workplace readiness: Students will be able to carry out interview rehearsals, CV sharpening and workplace task simulation. This ensures Arden University’s graduates enter the workforce with practical experience of using AI to solve real-world problems, collaborate more effectively, and navigate an increasingly AI-enabled workplace. Google research shows advanced AI users are 84% more likely to be promoted and 55% more likely to receive a pay rise.

Embedding artificial intelligence across the curriculum

To ensure Gemini Enterprise technology is fully integrated into the academic journey, Arden University is building practical AI literacy and ethical guidance across its curricula, so students graduate able to safely and responsibly use these tools, within both academia and the workplace.



Academic staff are drawing on Gemini Enterprise too, using it to develop interactive demonstrations and real-world case studies, and to create richer resources for students. Staff will also use tools like Gemini Notebook to turn course material into more accessible formats, from audio/visual overviews to mind maps.