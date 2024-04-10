Aston University amongst the best in the world for business and management in QS World Rankings

Aston Business School has risen significantly across Business and Management Studies to 66th place in the world

It follows being shortlisted for Business School of the Year by Times Higher Education

The prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject are based on academic reputation, employer reputation and citations.

Aston University has risen to 66th place in the world in the 2024 QS World Rankings by Subject for Business and Management Studies.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are based on academic reputation, employer reputation and citations. These latest results recognise Aston Business School as among the best in the world for business and management studies.

The rankings, released today by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, provides independent comparative analysis on the performance of more than 16,400 individual university programmes, taken by students at more than 1,500 universities in 96 locations around the world, across 55 academic disciplines and five broad faculty areas.

It follows a successful period for Aston Business School, which is part of an elite group of global business schools that hold the gold standard of ‘triple-crown’ accreditation from AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS, having recently been shortlisted for Business School of the Year by Times Higher Education (THE) and the QS Reimagine Education Awards, as well as success in the Shanghai rankings, which ranked Aston 13th in the UK for business administration.

Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University, said:

“These latest rankings reinforce Aston University’s strong upward trajectory as we continue to climb the global rankings. Our recent successes reflect the concerted efforts and dedication of our exceptional academic community and stakeholders.

“Strong global positioning of our Aston Business School is an integral part of the Aston 2030 Strategy that defines Aston as a leading university of science, technology and enterprise, measured by the positive transformational impact we achieve for our people, students, businesses and the communities we serve.”

Professor Zoe Radnor, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean for the College of Business and Social Sciences at Aston University, said:

“I am delighted to see such a strong global performance for our business and management offering here at Aston University, which confirms Aston Business School as amongst the best in the world.

“This is the latest external accolade in recognition of our excellence in teaching and research and reflects our strengths in working with industry, developing ethical business practices and providing students with a world-class education.”