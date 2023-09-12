Aston University in top 25 of the Guardian University Guide 2024

Aston University has been placed in the top 25 of The Guardian’s annual league table of UK universities.

University ranked as 22nd in the UK for students’ career prospects

The rankings also place the University as 22nd in the UK for students’ career prospects following graduation.

The Guardian University Guide ranks universities according to a number of factors, including teaching excellence, student satisfaction and career prospects.

This year is the third year running that Aston University has been placed in the overall top 25.

In addition, two areas of study at Aston University are in the national top five according to the rankings. Chemical engineering run within the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences is third in the UK, and anatomy and physiology which includes BSc Neuroscience, BSc Healthcare Science (Audiology) and BSc Biomedical Science is fourth.

The University is also ranked in the national top 25% for continuation rates and the value added category, which assess support given to students towards achieving good grades.

Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University Professor Aleks Subic said:

“Being placed in the top 25 universities in the UK and 22nd for employability is a result of exceptional work and dedication at Aston University to support our students both during their studies and after they have graduated.

“We are building on this continued success to ensure our students are ready for work and life, in line with the Aston 2030 Strategy.”

The University is opening its doors to prospective students at its undergraduate open day being held on Saturday 30 September.

