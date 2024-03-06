ATTFE College Achieved the Inclusive School Award with Centre of Excellence Status

Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) College is proud to announce that we have been awarded the Inclusive School Award with Centre of Excellence status from Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM). The award is a validation of our current practices and our commitment to promoting access and diversity, raising achievement for all, and creating an environment for all to succeed.

Our efforts have been recognised by IQM, who quoted that

“ATTFE is truly in the heart of the community, it is a true community effort. The ultimate goal is around social mobility for the local community and they are hugely instrumental in driving in achieving this.”

We’re thrilled to have received such positive feedback from our learners as well, with one saying “you can speak to tutors, they will listen.”

A parent also commented, “without a doubt, my child has had an amazing experience and they wouldn’t be where they are now if it hadn’t been for ATTFE College, they are amazing.”

We’re grateful to IQM for their evaluative framework and support, and we’re excited to continue our efforts to create an inclusive learning environment for all.