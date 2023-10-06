Perform Partners and The University of Sheffield Win ‘Best Cloud Native Product’ at Computing Cloud Excellence Awards 2023  

Hailed by Computing as “The pinnacle of the UK’s cloud industry,” Perform Partners and The University of Sheffield are thrilled to announce their joint victory in the prestigious Computing Cloud Excellence Award event 2023. The esteemed title of “Best Cloud Native Product” was awarded for their outstanding contributions to the Higher Education sector.

“Winning a new award of the year: Best Cloud-Native Product, goes to Perform Partners & The University of Sheffield! Real-time decisions require real-time data, and the winner is making it simple to manage and monitor in real time.” Computing.co.uk

The tech duo’s award journey began as finalists in two categories, ‘Best Cloud Project’ and ‘Best Cloud-Native Product,’ alongside global industry leaders such as Vodafone, IBM, HSBC, National Rail, and Lloyds Banking Group. This achievement showcases their friendship and partnership in dedication to innovation, quality delivery, and positive change harnessing the power cloud.

Shaun Walsh, Co-Founder and Director at Perform Partners shared his appreciation, saying,

“Becoming a finalist in the Cloud Excellence Computing Awards was a tremendous honour, and clinching the ‘Best Cloud Native Product’ award is a true testament to our close-knit partnership with The University of Sheffield and their drive towards transformation. Our shared commitment, fuelled by an unyielding drive for embedding better ways of working with scalable and sustainable solutions, ultimately secured our joint victory. At Perform Partners, we thrive on nurturing strong relationships with each and every one of our clients and their internal teams, as we firmly believe it’s the cornerstone of delivering nothing less than exceptional quality and business change.”

Perform Partners’ reputation as an international change management leader has been further solidified by their recent award win at the VMware’s Partner Recognition Awards, and further nominations at the UK Business Tech Awards and Prolific North Tech Awards 2023. The change management consultancy is one to watch out for!

Published in