Ayrshire College showcases student excellence at awards ceremonies

Ayrshire College(@AyrshireColl) recently held its annual Excellence Awards ceremonies — showcase occasions designed to celebrate the incredible achievements of students from the Ayr, Kilmarnock and Kilwinning campuses.

During academic year 2023/24, lecturers selected students who had excelled in their studies to receive awards — and 208 learners were thrilled to be honoured for their dedication, hard work and academic achievement.

College Principal Angela Cox presided over the ceremonies, where she was joined by Vice Principal Anne Campbell, as they presented each student with a certificate of excellence in front of their peers and staff.

The Royal Aeronautical Society was delighted to hand over its Outstanding Achievement in Aircraft Engineering award for the first time at the Ayr Campus event.

Timothy Allan, from the Royal Aeronautical Society, presented Nikki Jamieson with a commemorative certificate, a cash prize and gold medal.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, one student from each campus received the Shining Star Award. This award acknowledged students who had gone ‘above and beyond’ in their studies and demonstrated exceptional commitment throughout the year. These were awarded to:

Ayr Campus – Jessica Davidson, Access to Care and Early Years

Kilmarnock Campus – Billy Wyper, Introduction to Gardening and Horticulture Skills

Kilwinning Campus – Christine Merivale, PDA Education Support Assistant

Angela Cox, Principal and Chief Executive, Ayrshire College, said:

“These Excellence Award presentations are a true highlight of the dedication of our students, and we take immense pride in celebrating their achievements. Thank you to all of our students for being fantastic ambassadors for Ayrshire College.”

Anne Campbell, Vice Principal, Ayrshire College, added:

“The stories of learners achieving their goals are truly inspiring. Their hard work, commitment and achievements are truly remarkable. Well done to all our students and best wishes for the future!”