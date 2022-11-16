Barnsley College champions double national award achievement

Barnsley College is celebrating success as two students were crowned winners in Association of Colleges (AoC) Student Awards at this year’s annual AoC conference.

The national awards represent the ‘Oscars’ of the further education sector, with the Student of the Year accolade showcasing the talents and successes of exceptional individuals who will go on to inspire others.

Barnsley College is seen as a market leader within the sector for many reasons, including its Ofsted Outstanding grade awarded in 2022, and to have two winners in one year is another huge achievement for the College as it makes them the first provider to celebrate this honour.

HE Sport student, Victoria Prendergast, has grabbed the top spot for the Higher Education Student of the Year Award which celebrates students who stand out from the crowd and have gone above and beyond whether in college or their local community.

A Level student, Safaa Shreef, is the winner of the Student Green Commitment Award which is awarded to students who have made a significant impact on sustainability, biodiversity and green skills at a variety of levels.

Both students were nominated for their enthusiasm and drive to make a difference as Victoria battled against the odds to improve the wellbeing and fitness of young people in the community, and Safaa stopped at nothing to raise awareness, develop and introduce environmental initiatives across College.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, Principal and CEO of Barnsley College, said:

“I am incredibly proud of Safaa and Victoria’s achievements, as I am of each and every one of our students. I would like to congratulate them on their win, which is down to hard work, dedication, and an unshakeable belief that they can make a difference against all odds.

“For our students to win not one but two awards – the first time this has been achieved – is an exceptional honour. It is testament to their talent, but also to that of our staff, who support them to dream big, aim high and achieve their very best. I am thrilled to see that this has been recognised by the Association of Colleges.”

Corrienne Peasgood, President of the Association of Colleges, added:

“Each year the level of applications is extremely high, and it goes to show the fantastic work that students are doing in colleges as well as the lengths colleges go to support their students. Well done Safaa and Victoria on winning, you should be extremely proud.”

For more information about the AoC awards, visit: www.collegeawards.co.uk

Published in