Basingstoke College of Technology students rise to the BRIT Challenge!

Students and staff from Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) have come together to take on the BRIT Challenge.

The feelgood fundraiser aims to support and improve young adult, student and staff mental health, fitness and wellbeing throughout the UK.

Participants across an organisation are encouraged to work together as a team to reach a target relating to the number 24 (24 for the BRIT Challenge in 2024).

Since the start of the year, BCoT staff and students have carried out various of challenges to raise money for the charity, including running 2.4 miles, 24 acts of kindness including surprising people with Easter eggs; and they’ve completed 24 minutes of activity a day for 24 days such as art, welding and go-kart racing. They also tackled creative challenges like designing and welding a “24” sign, while also working together to solve puzzles and promote a positive atmosphere through developing feel-good hospitality gift bags for sale.

Tamara Smith, Student Voice Coordinator, said:

“It has been so nice to see the students and staff all get involved in many challenges and completing steps and miles all around the theme of 24 for mental health. Watching each department come up with different ideas related to their courses has been so encouraging to see, things like painting and carpentry in construction, hospitality treat bags and pedal kart racing in engineering. I can’t wait to see what the students come up with next year.”

Anthony Bravo OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of BCoT, said:

“The Brit Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for students to develop valuable skills that will benefit them in their future careers. It pushes them outside their comfort zones, encourages critical thinking, and fosters teamwork.”

Throughout the competition, the staff and students collectively achieved an impressive 2.1 million steps, while raising over £300 for charity.