Become a CELTA Trained  ESOL Teacher at West London College and Change Your Life

CELTA English language teaching courses change lives. This year, West London College has a number of FREE places to allocate if you are planning to teach ESOL in London, depending on your eligibility. If you are not eligible for a FREE place, West London College CELTA courses are competitively priced at £1400, and you can take out an Advanced Learner Loan to cover the cost, which can be repaid in affordable instalments.

Many people looking for a new direction, take up teaching and find real happiness and purpose in their lives. Find out about some of our recent CELTA graduates below.

Gosia Kochanska (35) completed a four-week intensive CELTA course in August 2022. Gosia said: “I found it to be a fantastically enriching experience, which gave me the confidence I needed.” Two months after completing her CELTA course, Gosia began working at West London College as an ESOL teacher. Gosia had completed some EFL courses at Ealing Green College, which is how she found out about the CELTA course at Hammersmith.

At the time she was working in Hospitality management and she was looking for a career change.

Gosia says: “I like interacting with people, responding to their needs and motivating them. I find it very rewarding when I can see their confidence improving and I know I have contributed to their success.”

For the future, Gosia wants to run her own business teaching English and to open a school in Poland.

Alvard Yeghiazaryan

Alvard Yeghiazaryan (41) used to teach computer programming in Armenia before moving to the UK four years ago.

Pregnant at the time, Alvard gave birth and completed some EFL courses at Ealing Green College, all the while determined to teach again. This time she chose to teach English.

Alvard says: “I knew training to teach English would enable me to improve my own English.”

Alvard googled CELTA courses and applied to West London College.

Alvard continued: “Sarah replied to me the next day which convinced me to choose West London College for my CELTA course.”

Alvard plans to find a job teaching EFL or ESOL when she completes her course and for the future she would like to complete a DELTA course too.

Karina Sabbagha

Karina Sabbagha (49) came to the UK from Poland in 1998, and worked as a secondary school teacher in English and Design Technology. In England Karina had various jobs as a cleaner, carer, shop assistant, private tutor – and homemaker for her two children now aged 18 and 22.



Karina enjoyed tutoring most and encouraged by her clients decided to study for a teaching qualification. Before embarking on the CELTA course, Karina completed a qualification in EFL, also offered by West London College.



Karina says: “I’m really glad I completed the EFL qualification as there are four assignments in CELTA and without the EFL certificate I would have struggled.”



Karina plans to apply for jobs in colleges and community centres teaching ESOL and to continue tutoring privately.

Karina says: “Once my 18-year old has completed university study in three years’ time, I may consider returning to Poland to teach English again.”

Sergio Linares Ballesteros

Sergio Linares Ballesteros (44) has just completed his CELTA course. After working in a range of hospitality roles Sergio decided to change his career and become an English Language teacher.

Sergio says: “I plan to build up my experience in teaching and then travel the world teaching English and enriching myself. My CELTA course has given me the means to do that in a very rewarding and interesting way.”

Head of CELTA courses at West London College, Sarah Hall said: “ On a personal and professional level, I am so glad that I am able to make a difference in our students’ lives.”

