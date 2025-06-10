Blackburn College Restaurant Honoured With Top Culinary Award From Prestigious Chefs’ Guild

Blackburn College are celebrating after their training restaurant received a coveted accreditation from the UK’s top chef organisation.

In a special event held at Scholars restaurant on Friday, June 6, David McKown, chair of The Craft Guild of Chefs Education and Training Committee, presented the College Catering and Hospitality Department with a commemorative plaque marking the official announcement.

The highly sought-after accreditation, which last for five years, comes after a submission from the College, showcasing their high standards of training facilities and education.

Their bid was then followed by a visit to the Scholars restaurant and kitchens by representatives from the Guild including renowned chef Rupert Rowley.

David McKown said: “The Guild is very keen to see Colleges retain and invest in their training restaurants and making them open to the public.

“We appreciate there is a high cost involved but the restaurant and training kitchens are the students’ classroom, giving them real life experience.

“We look at all aspects of the training kitchens, the restaurant, even the menus and the layout of the tables.

“What Blackburn College offers is amazing, the food is first class and I believe it is so popular with the public that bookings are a must.”

The Craft Guild of Chefs has also nominated Blackburn College’s Catering and Hospitality training restaurant as one of three finalists for their prestigious Accredited College Restaurant of the Year Award.

This prestigious award will be presented at a glittering ceremony being held at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel later this month, attended by the country’s leading chefs including awards host, internationally acclaimed Michelin star chef Clare Smyth.

Blackburn College Chef Lecturer and Head Chef at Scholars David Lyon is understandably thrilled to receive the nomination.

He said: “This is a tremendous achievement to have our Scholars training restaurant noticed and praised by the top chefs’ organisation in the country.

“To be recognised by The Craft Guild of Chefs with the accreditation and the nomination is a real accolade. It is one of the biggest awards in hospitality.

“Our facilities are first class – real state of the art equipment means our students get first-hand experience of what it’s truly like to work in and operate a professional kitchen and restaurant.

“Of course we hope we win the award on the day, but regardless of the outcome, to receive a nomination is an important milestone in the history of the catering and hospitality department at Blackburn College.”

The award of the Accredited Training Restaurant of the Year, honours exceptional real-world training environments for the culinary arts, and Blackburn College is a finalist alongside Sheffield College and Eastleigh College in Hampshire.

Blackburn College Principal Dr Fazal Dad said: “To be presented with this accreditation plaque and to be nominated as one of the top training restaurants in the country is a unique honour, and a real tribute to all the investment, hard work and dedication of the College team and our external partners.

“Our students have access to the very best in training and education facilities to enable them to leave here armed with the skills sets and confidence to work at the highest levels in industry.”

The College restaurant and training kitchens were redeveloped last year, following an £850,000 investment, transforming Blackburn College’s catering and hospitality educational facilities into a sleek and pioneering restaurant and kitchens.

David McKown said: “These restaurants not only provide authentic dining experiences to the public but also serve as vital stepping stones for the next generation.

“With a legacy of celebrating the best in British culinary talent, this year’s ceremony promises to be a memorable occasion.

“All eyes will be on London as the industry gathers to discover which training restaurant will take home the coveted title.”

The winner will be announced at the Guild dinner on June 16 and is expected to be attended by 600 of the nation’s leading chefs and elite luminaries from the culinary world.