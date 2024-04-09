BMet students create winning digital solutions for real-world issues in competition final

BMet students have created winning solutions for current youth-focused issues, through a leading national Digital Skills Project Challenge.

“Solve Nexus” from BMet’s Matthew Boulton College beat off stiff competition from fellow college groups to triumph in the Best Overall Project (awarded by Wavemaker) and Best Refection (awarded by Hanover Communications) categories. Creative Computing and Cyber Student, Khadijah Bi, was also named as the “Student of the Year.”

Over 100 students from further education colleges around the UK – including Barking & Dagenham College, City College Plymouth, Hugh Baird College Liverpool and Coleg Gwent – attended the final of the annual challenge at Wavemaker’s Head Office in central London.

Oliver Stokes, Director of Creative and Digital at BMet said:

“We participate in The Digital Skills Project because it encapsulates digital competency with innovation, providing a platform for our BMet students to showcase their talents and dedication. Among them, Khadijah Bi was recognised as an exemplar of commitment and positivity. Her representation at the competition reflects the professionalism and diligence instilled by our college.

“In the face of such strong competition, our success highlights the elevated standards and ingenuity exhibited by our students. I extend my appreciation to mentor Fredericka McFarlane for her invaluable guidance throughout this process.

“Together, they have not only tackled real-world challenges, but have also crafted digital solutions with significant impact. This competition cultivates talent, resilience, and collaboration. The digital team and I are immensely proud of our students. They have all exemplified themselves and the college with remarkable professionalism and positivity.”

For the challenge, each group designed a unique and thoughtful app to address their chosen issue, aimed at supporting young people affected by these problems.

Topics covered by the finalists included: alcohol, vaping, social media, shopping, drug & gambling, and pornography addictions.

The final gave the college participants the opportunity to present their ideas to one another and to a compelling judging panel.

The students were supported throughout the project by a team of industry experts, who have offered advice, workshops and masterclasses.

Working in small groups for the past 12 weeks, the 16-18-year-olds have developed digital solutions to a range of real-world issues that affect them and their peers – this year relating to the theme of addiction.

Speaking of her BMet award wins, which included winning a “Student of the Year” Award, Solve Nexus Project Manager, Khadijah Bi said:

“Presenting Solve Nexus was an unforgettable experience, I was filled with inspiration and emotion, as we shared stories and discussed the effects of Addiction. I want to thank everyone for this incredible opportunity. I’m grateful for all the support received and to my fellow team members.”