BMet students’ legal careers set to excel – through dynamic forward-thinking partnership

Aspiring legal professionals from underrepresented backgrounds at BMet are closer to realising their dreams, thanks to an innovative partnership with the college and Bila Law Academy.

Launching at the college’s Matthew Boulton and Sutton Coldfield sites, the Professional Legal Skills Programmes (PLSP) will give law students access to many career-focused opportunities.

Bila Law Academy was established this year alongside parent company Bila Legal. Having a mission to increase diversity and inclusion in the sector, students will be given access to new progressive pathways and practical experience.

As the academy’s first recruits, legal students at BMet will be the first to benefit from the unique academy – having the chance to thrive in the profession, whilst overcoming a range of challenges and obstacles.

The Academy programmes aim to provide students with tools to help them build confidence, improve self-esteem and acquire skills to prepare them for their legal careers ahead. Students will be provided with theoretical and practical work experience within the legal sector, to help and support them in their legal journeys.

Ali, a Level 3 Applied Law student at BMet said: “I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to gain first-hand experience of vital skills and knowledge that will be beneficial for the legal sector.

“Through the Academy, I feel that I am now one step further to reaching my career goal of being a credible barrister!”

Judith, a HND Law and Practice student at BMet added: “I feel so fortunate to be a part of this exciting career building opportunity, that will help me make my mark in the legal profession.

“I am particularly interested in legal advocacy and through the academy, I feel that I will strengthen my knowledge!”

Among other rewarding work-ready activities, learners will benefit from shadowing barristers and solicitors, attending developmental law career workshops, practical training, guest speaker legal professionals, support from expert mentors, work experience opportunities and networking.

Speaking of the exciting partnership, Tracey Pearce, Curriculum Manager for the Law Department at Matthew Boulton College said: “The formation of the Law Academy with BMet will add value and depth to a student’s enrichment programme. The partnership has a collaborative learning module, whereby students will gain an advantage over their counterparts.

“Among other things, students will develop higher-level thinking, oral communication, self-management and leadership skills – all needed maximise their potential into further education and ultimately employment.”

Yasmin Malvanker, Law Lecturer at BMet added: “Joining forces with such an upcoming and reputable law academy is not only very exciting with so many progressive opportunities for our students, it also helps us to increase our knowledge and standing in the ever-developing legal arena.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the careers of our students flourish through this forward-thinking academy and it will be great to see them having real life chances, that they may not otherwise have access to.”

The first phase of the partnership will begin with learners studying HND, Applied Law and Access courses. Following this, eligible law students within all courses and levels across BMet, will be given the opportunity to be part of the academy.

Bila Law Academy have on board various legal professionals who are passionate about giving back to the community. The programmes are delivered by Barristers, qualified solicitors, legal consultants and law lecturers.

By working closely with BMet, the academy seeks to ensure that doors of opportunities are opened for students from under-represented and those from less privileged backgrounds.

Speaking of the exciting partnership, Nadine Bila, CEO and Founder of Bila Law Academy CIC, said: “I was determined to become the change that I wanted to see. The seeds I planted in the middle of the global pandemic are now growing to something great. My mission is to create opportunities which will increase access to law pathways. Our vision is to see students succeed in their legal education and careers in law.

“My goal is to see students reach their full potential. We look forward to providing fundamental knowledge, practical experience and the opportunity to excel in their law education, increase their chances of entering and retention in the legal profession.”

BMet offers a range of law courses that have kick started careers for thousands of students annually. To find out more about such courses that are offered at our Matthew Boulton and Sutton Coldfield College sites, please visit the BMet website. You can also find out more about the Bila Law Academy here.

