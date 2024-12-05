BMet’s MBCC Award Win signifies a trio of top-tier business excellence

BMet have officially proven that they have the winning formula for business success, after securing a trio of award wins – most recently with the “Outstanding Business of the Year” at the MBCC Awards.

Founded in 2016, the annual MBCC (Multicultural Business and Community Champion) Awards celebrate diversity and shine a spotlight on unsung heroes, whose compassion and dedication enrich both the business and broader community landscapes.

The prestigious event rewards inspiring people and change makers in 18 categories including charity of the year, entrepreneur of the year, excellence in diversity and inclusion, lifetime achievement, mentor of the year and rising star.

This is the third time that the college, which has sites across Birmingham, has been recognised as a leading business in recent awards ceremonies. Last year, BMet won the “Employee Resource Group/Affinity Network” at the Black Talent Awards and earlier this year, BMet won the “Best Large Business” Award.

Key representatives from BMet joined a variety of dynamic individuals and organisations at the star-studded Black-Tie event, held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole at the NEC.

The ceremony was hosted by popular TV Personalities Alison Hammond and Judi Love, with legendary recording artist Omar (Lye-Fook). Attendees also had the opportunity to enjoy a 3-course meal, a variety of local and national entertainment and a “floor filling” set with DJ’s including acclaimed world class DJ Mexy.

BMet won its award for continually demonstrating success as an organisation in its business acumen, which fulfils the needs of its ethnically diverse students, staff and wider community.

To complement BMet’s ever-increasing success, Natalie Simmonds-Alleyne, Tutorial Development Manager at the college was also a finalist for the “Professional of the Year” at the MBCC Awards.

Speaking of BMet’s award wins, Glenice Allison, BMet’s BAME Network Chair said:

“It is fantastic news for us to have been officially recognised again for our commitment and hard work, to making the college an institution that serves the needs of its internal and external communities.

“We are certainly on a winning streak and our achievements are testament to staff who go the extra mile to make the college a desirable place to learn and work for all our students and staff.”

BMet is a Further Education College offering a wide range of educational programmes. Located with sites across Birmingham, the college provides students with excellent facilities and supportive learning environments.

Pat Carvalho, CEO and Principal at BMet said:

“I am extremely proud and honoured that BMet has been recognised for being an organisation that plays a key role in Birmingham and the West Midlands. We are continuing to go from strength to strength as a college and although we have achieved a lot, we will continue to be even better, serving the needs of our students, staff and communities.”