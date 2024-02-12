Book and podcast explore the benefits of positive education 

The benefits of positive psychology in helping young people in education are featured in a new book and podcast from an academic at the University of Chester.

Dr Michelle Tytherleigh, Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University has extensive knowledge in this field and has recently written a book Positive Education at all Levels: Learning to Flourish (Emerald Publishing Ltd) which recognises the importance of positive psychology for all those involved in education.

She discusses the themes of the book and how pupils, teachers and parents can apply positive education in their settings from pre-school to further education in a podcast series of the same name.

Positive psychology is the scientific study of strengths and virtues that enable individuals, communities and organisations to thrive. In contrast to ‘traditional’ psychology, positive psychology focusses on ‘what works’ and ‘what is strong’, rather than ‘what doesn’t work’ or ‘what is wrong’. It uses the same scientific rigour and methodologies as ‘traditional’ psychology, but it focuses on strengths rather than weaknesses and building the good and positive in life instead of repairing the bad.

Positive education is a growing field that emphasises the importance of wellbeing and happiness in education. It is based on the idea that students who are happy and fulfilled are more likely to succeed academically and socially. It looks at building positive relationships, developing resilience, and promoting wellbeing and how by incorporating positive education into the curriculum, schools can help students develop the skills they need to thrive in school and beyond.

The book and podcast are the result of the work of a research team including Michelle and Dr Kevin Hochard from the University of Chester alongside colleagues from University of Bolton, Open University and the children’s charity MedEquip for Kids. The research project looks at the impact of positive psychological interventions on the wellbeing of primary and secondary school children.

Michelle said: “There are so many ways children, young people, parents and teachers can benefit from the application of positive education.

“I hope that the podcast and book will inspire those in educational settings to learn more about this area and create more enjoyable experiences in their learning spaces.”

Caption: Dr Michelle Tytherleigh.

