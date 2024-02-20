Brockenhurst College students and apprentices ‘thrive in inclusive and supportive learning environment’ – Ofsted

Brockenhurst College has been re-rated as GOOD in all areas following a four-day inspection by Ofsted in November 2023.

The full report, which is live now on the Ofsted website, said:

‘Most learners and apprentices thrive in the inclusive and supportive learning environment that leaders and staff have created.’

Inspectors verified the college’s assessment that significant student progress was being made, stating:

‘Most learners and apprentices develop substantial new knowledge and skills because of the high-quality teaching and support they receive.’

The report continued:

‘Leaders and managers have designed a range of high-quality vocational and academic courses that meet the needs of learners and stakeholders very well.’

Ofsted added:

‘Highly experienced and qualified teachers plan the curriculum carefully and logically to ensure that learners and apprentices develop the knowledge and skills they need.’

Inspectors acknowledged that most university-bound students were accepted to their first-choice institutions, reporting:

‘Teachers and staff provide relevant and useful careers advice and guidance, which helps learners and apprentices to make informed decisions about their next steps.’

On learning for students with high needs, inspectors noted:

‘Leaders and managers have developed a purposeful and highly personalised curriculum for learners with high needs. They work closely with secondary schools and external agencies to plan learners’ successful transition to college.’

Last Autumn’s inspection was the first time the college has been assessed according to Ofsted’s latest inspection framework, which includes new judgement areas.

Principal and CEO, Helen Odhams, who joined Brockenhurst College in June 2023, said:

“We are proud of the findings contained in our recent Ofsted report, and to have maintained our overall effectiveness grade of GOOD.

“The report showed that the college continues to provide high-quality, all-round education for its students.

“This is testament to our hard-working staff, who deliver an ambitious, supportive and inclusive learning environment for all students – it also reflects the enthusiasm and dedication students show towards their learning. “We take pride in making a real difference to the lives and futures of our students. This Ofsted report is evidence of that, and I am delighted for the whole college community