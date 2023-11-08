Business school in Kazakhstan earns prestigious AMBA & BGA Accreditation

Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Business (NU GSB) has been officially accredited by the Association of MBAs (AMBA) and Business Graduates Association (BGA), marking a significant milestone in the institution’s pursuit of excellence in business education.

After a thorough and rigorous evaluation process, including a site visit by an international peer review team, NU GSB has exceeded the stringent international standards set by AMBA & BGA. This accreditation is a testament to NU GSB’s commitment to delivering world-class business education, innovative research, and an exceptional student experience.

“The international peer review committee commended GSB on our visionary leadership, diverse and collegiate faculty body, energy of the administrative staff, and the quality of the current students and alumni, many of whom hold high positions in Kazakhstan. Furthermore, they noted the outstanding research output of the faculty, a significant achievement for such a young institution,” stated Dr. Jenifer Lewis, Vice Dean of Academic Affairs and Accreditation.

Dr. Lewis further emphasised the significance of this achievement in the broader context of Nazarbayev University’s academic excellence:

“Taken together with the first Times Higher Education ranking of Nazarbayev University as a whole, the AMBA & BGA accreditation further solidifies NU as a top university in our region.”

NU GSB is now the only AMBA-accredited business school in Kazakhstan offering EMBA, MBA, and MSc Finance degrees fully in English. The programmes are taught by internationally recognised faculty who are full-time professors at the business school.

Dr. Lewis highlighted the unique position of NU GSB, stating:

“Our programmes are designed to foster a transformative educational experience, preparing students for leadership roles in the global business landscape. The international panel of experts commended GSB’s connections with industry, made possible by resident faculty who research the Kazakhstan business environment and engage with students and alumni to support the transformational aspirations of Kazakhstan.”

With this accreditation, NU GSB is well-positioned to continue its legacy of academic excellence and provide students with an outstanding education, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the competitive world of business.

