C-Learning Presents at the Joint Managerial Body (JMB) Technology in Education Conference in Ireland

C-Learning CEO Steven Hope pictured with the Secretary General for Education Ireland, Bernie McNally.

Education technology specialists C-Learning were delighted to attend and present at the JMB Technology in Education conference in Dublin, Ireland last week.

The JMB represents the interests of more than 400 voluntary secondary schools in Ireland and the event included a number of keynote speakers and delegates including Bernie McNally the Secretary General for Education in Ireland and C-Learning CEO Steven Hope who presented global insights and approaches to bringing your own devices in education.

C-Learning CEO Steven Hope said “We are so proud to be supporting the innovation taking place in education across Ireland and to see so many educators represented at the conference, many of whom I am supporting directly along with my C-Learning colleagues. The event today has been a showcase for the immense talents of the Irish education community and I’m excited for what we can achieve together on the road ahead”.

C-Learning Executive Chairman Jamie Smith commented “We’re always inspired by the innovation we see taking place across the education community of Ireland and specifically I’m hugely impressed by the open and supportive culture within the Irish education community. We support the Google Educator Group for Ireland and their commitment to sharing and supporting each other is exemplary. Congratulations to the team at the Joint Managerial Body for putting together a brilliant conference.”

C-Learning has been supporting educators in Ireland since 2014 and opened a branch in Dublin earlier in 2022. C-Learning is the only Google Workspace for Education Premier Partner in Ireland and supports over 93% of all Google Workspace users in education across Ireland. The team at C-Learning continue to invest heavily in Ireland including funding their innovative Lighthouse and Navigator Programme where leading educators across Ireland have secured funding to provide dedicated training, software and professional development support to transform teaching and learning informed by leading international practice. The Lighthouse and Navigator Programmes will formally recognise its first cohort in 2023 and will share their impact and success globally.

Email [email protected], Follow us on Twitter @C_learning.net, www.c-learning.net

C-Learning is a Google Workspace for Education Premier Partner and transformation specialist, part of Delling Cloud, serving several thousand clients in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and wider.

