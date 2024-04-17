Cambridge Regional College wins Catering College Award at the Public Sector Catering Awards

Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) has been announced as the winner of the Catering College Award at the Public Sector Catering Awards on Thursday 4th April at the Hilton London Metropole.

Cambridge Regional College’s (CRC’s) Catering, Hospitality and Culinary Arts team triumphed on the night winning the Catering College Award, having been shortlisted for the award alongside John Holden – South Cheshire College, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, and University College Birmingham.

The awards event was attended by more than 600 people from across the catering industry. Lauren Cawston Gregg, Chef Lecturer of Culinary Arts, CRC, collected the award on behalf of the college.

Speaking about CRC’s win, Graham Taylor, Head of Culinary Arts, said:

“We are thrilled that the excellent work and dedication of our team has been recognised nationally in these respected industry awards.

“At CRC we teach a curriculum that offers students the opportunity to develop their skills and gain invaluable experience for their future careers. Students learn in state-of-the-art training and production kitchens, equipped to the highest professional standard, and in our Restaurant and Café at the Park, Cambridge, which is run by students and provides fantastic quality food at great value for the public. Our students enjoy some amazing experiences on their catering journey with us.”

Learners benefit from CRC’s links with top employers and restaurants providing work experience opportunities and apprenticeship prospects. They also have masterclasses from industry experts and the chance to compete in regional and national competitions.

Cambridge Regional College features on the Public Sector Catering Awards Roll of Honour having won awards in 2024 (CRC), 2021 (Graham Taylor – CRC) and 2020 (CRC).