Capital City College launches new strategic partnerships with Birkbeck, City St George’s, and Goldsmiths universities

Capital City College (CCC) has signed partnership agreements with three University of London member institutions: Birkbeck, City St George’s and Goldsmiths, creating new collaborations focused on curriculum design, flexible modular learning and progression routes for students.

The partnerships will strengthen progression routes for CCC students and support the delivery of courses developed in collaboration with each university. The agreements are designed to help students move smoothly from further education into aligned university study.

This partnership creates a distinctive collaboration between further and higher education, focused on seamless progression, curriculum innovation, widening participation and social mobility, while exploring flexible lifelong learning opportunities through the Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE).

The agreements were celebrated at a lunch hosted by Capital City College President, Lord Forbes of Newcastle CBE, at the House of Lords, bringing together senior leaders from the universities to celebrate a shared commitment to widening participation and student progression.

The partnerships will deliver clear benefits for both CCC and the universities; CCC students get progression routes into leading London universities, while the universities will benefit from a strong pipeline of talented students from across the capital. The agreements will also support closer collaboration on curriculum development, skills priorities and widening participation

Angela Joyce, Chief Executive Officer at Capital City College, said:

“These partnerships reflect our commitment to giving every individual the opportunity to succeed at our college and beyond. By working with three outstanding London universities, we are creating clearer pathways into higher education and helping more learners develop the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to achieve their ambitions. Together, we are opening doors to life-changing opportunities and supporting London’s future workforce.”

Lord Forbes of Newcastle CBE, President of Capital City College, said:

“Education transforms lives, but its impact is greatest when institutions work together to create clear and accessible pathways for students. By creating stronger routes into higher education, we are ensuring that more students can pursue their aspirations with confidence and make their mark on the communities and industries in the future.”

Mark Burrows, Group Principal for Adults and Higher Education at Capital City College, said:

“These partnerships bring together a group of likeminded institutions, united by a shared commitment to opportunity, excellence and service to London’s communities. We are creating clearer, more accessible pathways for our learners, not only into higher education, but into meaningful employment and the sectors that power our city’s economy. Together, we are strengthening progression, widening participation and ensuring our students are equipped with the skills and confidence to succeed in London’s dynamic job market.

Senior leaders from Birkbeck, City St George’s and Goldsmiths welcomed the partnerships and their potential to expand opportunities for students across London.

Joanne Leal, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Innovation and Academic Development) at Birkbeck, said:

“Our partnership with Capital City College reflects a shared commitment to opening up opportunities for students across London. By strengthening progression routes between further and higher education, we can support more students to continue their studies in subjects that are vital to the capital’s future, from digital and business disciplines to the humanities and social sciences. We look forward to building on this collaboration in the years ahead.”

Professor Juliet John, Vice President (Education) at City St George’s, University of London, added:

“City St George’s is known as the university for business, practice and the professions, and our record on getting graduates into work and lifting social mobility is among the strongest anywhere in the UK. By expanding our partnership with CCC in a targeted way, we can make the route into higher education far easier for the diverse student body that we have in common with CCC, and in turn propel success in a competitive job market.”

Vice-Chancellor of Goldsmiths, University of London, Professor Joanna Newman MBE, FRSA said:

“Goldsmiths is a proudly creative university, and I’m delighted we’re strengthening our partnership with Capital City College to create more pathways for students interested in careers in the creative industries to progress into higher education.

“Working together and with a firm shared commitment to widening participation in higher education, we can help more students to unlock their potential and pursue their ambitions at Goldsmiths, helping them to build the foundations that will allow them to flourish in their future careers.”

Pictured: (L-R) Mark Burrows, Group Principal for Adults and Higher Education at Capital City College, Joanne Leal, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Innovation and Academic Development) at Birkbeck, Vice-Chancellor of Goldsmiths, University of London, Professor Joanna Newman MBE, FRSA, Angela Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of Capital City College, and Lord Forbes of Newcastle CBE, President of Capital City College, outside the House of Lords.