Careers Wales shortlisted for three prestigious awards

Careers Wales has been shortlisted for three UK Career Development Awards (UKCDAs).

Hosted by the Career Development Institute (CDI), these awards recognise and honour excellence within the career development sector in the UK and internationally.

Careers Wales have been shortlisted for the following awards:

Use of Technology in Career Development for their bilingual interactive resource, Careers City. It has been developed to support primary schools to embed CWRE across the curriculum in a fun, engaging and easy way.

for their bilingual interactive resource, Careers City. It has been developed to support primary schools to embed CWRE across the curriculum in a fun, engaging and easy way. Innovative Employer Engagement Activity for their Tailored Work Experience (TWE) project which targets year 10 and 11 learners at risk of disengagement from education due to various factors such as poor attendance, behaviour, or academic performance.

for their Tailored Work Experience (TWE) project which targets year 10 and 11 learners at risk of disengagement from education due to various factors such as poor attendance, behaviour, or academic performance. Public sector Career Development Professional of the year: Annmarie Wills, careers adviser at Careers Wales, has been recognised for her innovative and creative approach to work, and her dedication to supporting customers in achieving their potential.

Annmarie Wills said:

“It’s an honour to be shortlisted for the Award for Public sector Career Development Professional of the year.

“It’s wonderful to see our efforts being acknowledged, and it only drives me further to continue supporting individuals in achieving their career aspirations.”

Nikki Lawrence, Chief Executive, Careers Wales said:

“I’m delighted at the recognition that Careers Wales has received at this year’s UK Career Development Awards. Being shortlisted in three categories is testament to the variety of ways we support our customers. It’s fantastic to see our Tailored Work Experience project and our Career City resource receiving prestigious recognition.

“Annemarie’s nomination for public sector careers adviser of the year is very well deserved. Her creativity and passionate approach to supporting customers reach their potential is a joy to see and I’m thrilled that she has received recognition for her dedication. I’m wishing all nominees the very best of luck.”

The UKCDAs feature a total of eight awards categories:

Public sector Career Development Professional of the year

Private/third sector Career Development Professional of the year

Careers Leader of the year

Career programme – pre-16 education

Careers programme – post-16 education

Innovative employer engagement activity

Use of technology in career development

Research by a career development professional

Rodney Cox Lifetime Achievement Award (this award is nominated, agreed and presented by the CDI Board, led by the elected President)

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the Italian Mill, Museum of Making, Derby.

More information on the UKCDAs can be found on their website. For careers information and support visit Working Wales.