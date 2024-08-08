CDI welcomes greater focus on careers support ahead of A Level results

Across the UK, thousands of A level, T Level and BTEC students are anxiously awaiting their results, which will be released next week. The CDI, the UK’s professional body for career development, says that it’s vital that these students have a well-rounded understanding of the career pathways open to them whatever grades they may achieve. Yet careers guidance in schools and colleges across England has been undervalued in education policy for too long.

CDI Chief Executive, David Morgan, said:

“Despite the Gatsby Framework, investment in Careers Leaders and careers hubs, careers guidance services in schools and colleges continue to be underfunded and undervalued as a result of government cuts in the early 2010s1. While there is amazing work being done in some schools, there are still too many where the level of support for students isn’t good enough, and sadly this tends to be the case for those young people who have the greatest need2.

“As they get their results next week, many students will need support to make new decisions based on their outcomes. They need information, advice and guidance from a Careers Adviser who is qualified to provide it, knowledgeable about all the routes available and impartial, so the student can be confident the direction is right for them. Unfortunately, many schools and colleges don’t provide access to Careers Advisers outside term time to offer this support.”

The CDI supports the government’s pledge to employ 1,000 additional careers advisers in schools in England, but highlights the need for more. With over 4,800 secondary, special and alternative provision schools, that works out as one additional Careers Adviser for nearly every five schools.

“We need to ensure that regardless of their background, every student has access to comprehensive careers advice during their school years, so they can not only make an informed decision about their next step, but also have well developed career management skills to help them progress throughout life,” said Morgan. “While we very much welcome the investment, we hope the government consults with the career development profession, schools and young people to ensure the investment has maximum impact.”

“Ahead of results day, we would encourage young people and their parents and carers to ask your school or college what careers support will be available on and after results day, so you can get any help you need to make an informed decision about your next steps.”