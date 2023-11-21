Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Celebrating excellence in teaching and learning at the City Lit Awards 2023

City Lit November 21, 2023
0 Comments
  • The City Lit Awards 2023 celebrated the outstanding work and achievements of various students, tutors and staff from across the college, as well as the transformation adult learning can bring.
  • City Lit held a special awards ceremony on Wednesday 15 November, with Guest of Honour City Lit Fellow Ed Balls.

What an amazing night! The City Lit Awards 2023 were a fantastic celebration. We were thrilled to welcome our learners, tutors, colleagues and guests who inspired us all with their incredible journeys.

The event was made even more special with the presence of our guest of honour, Ed Balls, a British broadcaster, former politician and City Lit fellow. City Lit colleague Edward Breen was this year’s Master of Ceremonies for the evening. City Lit Principal Mark Malcomson and Ed Balls made speeches on the night.

Between the speakers and award presentations, two heart-warming videos added an extra layer of emotion to the evening. The first featured touching accounts of life at City Lit from a selection of students, while the second showcased the incredible dedication of our tutors.

The night concluded with a drinks reception in the City Lit Gallery, where our awardees were able to celebrate alongside each other, and members of their friends and families. 

Congratulations to all the winners and a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to making the City Lit Awards 2023 a night to remember.

2023 City Lit Award Winners

Outstanding Learners 

Milo Levinson

Susannah Goulding

Gemma Powell

Linda Osborne

Mehdi Jahangiri

Reza Eslamdoust

Ngozi Ugochukwu

Carole Jordas

Abbas Pourpirak

Antoinette Brooks

Alyn Roberts

Principal’s Award

Missie Biellie-Dee Luewis

Dame Esther Rantzen Senior Learner Award

Alyn Roberts

Wendy Moss Inspiring Tutor of the Year Award

Ting Poon

Inspiring Tutors of the Year Award

Edna Ogundare 

Della Rhodes 

Dee Shulman 

Helen Perry

Laura Baggaley

Michael Donlevy 

Brian Sayers 

Pat Parke 

Ellen Carpenter 

Staff Recognition Award

Tom Meehan

Louisa Jones

Patrycja Waga

Dragana Ramsden

Wellbeing Award

Rachel Everard

Partner Award

British Museum

Published in Education, Work and leadership
Published in: Education, Work and leadership
City Lit

