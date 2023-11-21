Celebrating excellence in teaching and learning at the City Lit Awards 2023
- The City Lit Awards 2023 celebrated the outstanding work and achievements of various students, tutors and staff from across the college, as well as the transformation adult learning can bring.
- City Lit held a special awards ceremony on Wednesday 15 November, with Guest of Honour City Lit Fellow Ed Balls.
What an amazing night! The City Lit Awards 2023 were a fantastic celebration. We were thrilled to welcome our learners, tutors, colleagues and guests who inspired us all with their incredible journeys.
The event was made even more special with the presence of our guest of honour, Ed Balls, a British broadcaster, former politician and City Lit fellow. City Lit colleague Edward Breen was this year’s Master of Ceremonies for the evening. City Lit Principal Mark Malcomson and Ed Balls made speeches on the night.
Between the speakers and award presentations, two heart-warming videos added an extra layer of emotion to the evening. The first featured touching accounts of life at City Lit from a selection of students, while the second showcased the incredible dedication of our tutors.
The night concluded with a drinks reception in the City Lit Gallery, where our awardees were able to celebrate alongside each other, and members of their friends and families.
Congratulations to all the winners and a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to making the City Lit Awards 2023 a night to remember.
2023 City Lit Award Winners
Outstanding Learners
Milo Levinson
Susannah Goulding
Gemma Powell
Linda Osborne
Mehdi Jahangiri
Reza Eslamdoust
Ngozi Ugochukwu
Carole Jordas
Abbas Pourpirak
Antoinette Brooks
Alyn Roberts
Principal’s Award
Missie Biellie-Dee Luewis
Dame Esther Rantzen Senior Learner Award
Alyn Roberts
Wendy Moss Inspiring Tutor of the Year Award
Ting Poon
Inspiring Tutors of the Year Award
Edna Ogundare
Della Rhodes
Dee Shulman
Helen Perry
Laura Baggaley
Michael Donlevy
Brian Sayers
Pat Parke
Ellen Carpenter
Staff Recognition Award
Tom Meehan
Louisa Jones
Patrycja Waga
Dragana Ramsden
Wellbeing Award
Rachel Everard
Partner Award
British Museum
