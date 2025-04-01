Celebrating Student Success at Skills Competition Wales

Students from across NPTC Group of Colleges are celebrating an impressive medal haul at this year’s Skills Competition Wales Celebration event. A total of 16 students won medals following a series of local competitions held in January and February at colleges across Wales. Students medalled across a range of areas, including Patisserie & Confectionary, Health & Social Care and Net Zero Skills.

The ceremony, held at Swansea Arena, was a culmination of dedication and excellence, bringing together participants from various industries to receive recognition for their outstanding vocational skills and achievements.

The ceremony was a grand occasion attended by skilled professionals, industry leaders, educators, and supporters, and it was also streamed live online. It highlighted the commitment and hard work of participants who competed in diverse categories, ranging from Engineering and Technology to Hospitality and Creative Arts.

The competitors were evaluated by experts based on industry standards and criteria. These competitions not only recognise excellence but also provide a platform for participants to benchmark their skills against industry expectations and connect with potential employers.

Skills Competition Wales—run by the Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales project and funded by the Welsh Government—is designed to raise the profile of skills in Wales. Focussing on growth areas and the needs of the economy, the competition helps boost the skillsets of the future workforce. Skills Competition Wales is aligned to WorldSkills, with many competitors going on to compete in WorldSkills UK competitions.

Skills Competition Wales is a launchpad for participants to compete in national and international events such as WorldSkills UK and International and EuroSkills. It paves the way for the National Finals of WorldSkills UK, which will be held in Wales for the first time later this year.

Daisy Cullen, from Aberdulais, was part of a team that took gold in the Net Zero Skills. She said:

“I was really unsure about competing at first – I’ve always been passionate about green energy, but I’ve struggled with anxiety in the past so putting myself forward felt daunting. But I knew it would be great for my confidence, my CV and my general experience so I decided to go for it.

“Winning gold with my team means so much. The last medal I won was for karate in primary school, and I’ve always envied the rugby and football boys with their trophies. To win something like this, in something I care about, is just incredible. I’m so proud of what we achieved together, regardless of what the outcome might have been.”

At the ceremony, Welsh Government Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant, helped hand out awards for the best in each region.

He said: “Vocational training is close to my heart and Skills Competition Wales offers young people a great chance to test themselves and develop their skills.

“Our government prioritises supporting youths towards promising futures and competitions such as this encourages them to push boundaries constructively.

“Meeting 2024 WorldSkills medallists, I’ve seen how these competitions advance careers – I’m confident this new talent will be equally successful. Congratulations to all competitors and good luck to those representing Wales nationally and beyond.

“It’ll be an honour for Wales to host WorldSkills UK this November. I look forward to seeing the exceptional talent showcased.”

​Eddy Jones, Skills Ambassador for NPTC Group of Colleges, expressed his pride in the students’ achievements: “The fact that 16 of our students have won medals speaks volumes about not only the commitment these students show to their trades but also about the quality of the teaching and training that takes place at the College. We consistently do well at competitions in all disciplines, but to see such a diverse range of skills coming through shows that students in all areas are trained to the very highest standards right across all our college sites. I’m very proud of all the winners, and I’m excited to see how they progress in Skills competitions moving forward.

Here is the full list of medal winners:

Gold

William Davies – Plastering

Daisy Cullen – Net Zero Skills

Finley Jones – Net Zero Skills

Thomas Morgan – Net Zero Skills

Timothy Stephenson – Net Zero Skills

Ashley Coles – Laboratory Technician

Eleri Davies – Patisserie & Confectionery

Faith Kirkham – Health and Social Care

Silver

Joseph Battle – Laboratory Technician

Poppy Bowen-Heath – Patisserie & Confectionery

Casper O’Toole-Bateman – Fashion Design and Technology

Bronze

Christopher Carter – Light Vehicle Automotive Technology

Tyler Rees – Health and Social Care

Rosie Routledge – Child Care

Samuel Hockey – Inclusive Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business

Kai Davies – Web Development