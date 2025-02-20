Celebrating the Impact of Outstanding Educators in Wales

Exceptional tutors from across Wales have been presented with an Inspire! Award, in recognition of their dedication to helping adults return to education and overcome barriers to learning.

An awards ceremony held this week at the Senedd, in Cardiff Bay presented awards to six individuals for their exceptional dedication to supporting adult learners across higher education, further education, workplace training, and community learning. The event, sponsored by John Griffiths, Senedd Constituency Member, featured a keynote speech from Vikki Howells, Minister for Further and Higher Education.

The Inspire! Tutor Awards, organised by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with the Welsh Government, invited nominations for individuals making an exceptional impact in educational settings across Wales, from schools to higher and further education, workplaces, and community settings.

Shaped by their individual experiences, this year’s award winners are making significant contributions to adult education in Wales, reaching communities and supporting more people to build their skills and break down barriers.

Lyndsey Hughes’ journey from learner to confident tutor and project manager at CYCA – Connecting Youth, Children & Adults in Llanelli demonstrates the transformative power of education. Starting with a resilience course, young mother Lyndsey embraced learning. Her first course sparked the start of her journey, and she has never stopped learning. Now in her mentoring role, she supports others and strives to develop her own skills through further training. She says, “I feel honoured to help and support new learners on their journey. I believe knowledge is power, when you have knowledge, you have the power to change your life. Learning is lifelong and it’s my passion.”

Martha Holman an Essential Skills tutor at Cardiff and Vale College, is dedicated to equality and anti-racism. Her inspiring journey saw her overcome language barriers after arriving from Zimbabwe, retraining as a teacher and earning distinctions in her PGCE and master’s degrees. She developed an innovative anti-racism module and helps students progress from entry-level to higher qualifications. Martha also founded the ‘Love Zimbabwe’ charity and is active in her local community. Martha says: “It’s never too late to start or continue learning. Through my personal life experiences, I can help my learners rediscover the joy and benefits of education.”

At Adult Learning Cardiff, Training Officer Jo Moggridge is focused on tackling previous negative experiences of education. She provides a vital step back into learning for many adults who missed out at school or need a supportive environment to recognise the skills they have. She’s focused on building the confidence of her learners in their abilities and moving them onto further study or employment. She’s an innovator, creating pathways to higher-level courses, supporting new tutors and collaborating with other organisations. Passionate about making learning accessible and fun, Jo says: “So many adults that access our classes didn’t enjoy their childhood education experience and it can be really daunting to consider learning again when you have negative memories. I am passionate about meeting the needs of each student and will adapt my approach to make every session feel comfortable, accessible and fun for all.”

Karen Riste’s journey as a Welsh tutor began in 1994, she now teaches full-time with Learn Welsh Gwent, inspiring learners of all levels, online and in person. Karen developed and piloted the highly intensive online “Super-Fast Track” course and is dedicated to mentoring fellow tutors to ensure best practice across the curriculum. Her commitment to a positive learning environment is clear both inside and outside the classroom. As a former learner herself, Karen deeply understands learners’ challenges. She says: “My own experience as a Welsh learner helps me anticipate the challenges my students face, and I can explain things clearly because of it. I’m proud that my learners aren’t afraid to ask questions – in fact, I encourage it! We have a friendly and fun atmosphere where everyone feels safe to ask questions and give things a try.”

A community advocate since age 12, Elisha Hughes co-runs Swansea’s Blaen-Y-Maes Drop-In Centre and works with University of Wales Trinity Saint David to widen access to learning. Partnering with organisations, she creates opportunities at the Drop-In Centre to engage the local community and build pathways to further learning, including university. Her collaboration with Crisis Skylight has helped members who were experiencing homelessness access facilities, advice, and workshops. She provides continuous support for learners, from their first steps to enrolment. “We don’t lack ambition,” Elisha says. ” We face greater barriers and unequal access to opportunities. To widen access, we must all challenge the narrative surrounding underrepresented communities.”

Kim Eversham launched the “Transitions to Work” programme at Dow Silicones UK, creating supported internships for learners with additional needs. Partnering with Cardiff and Vale College, the programme has successfully grown, with over 50 interns and a 60% employment rate. Kim’s leadership, mentoring, and mobilisation of over 40 mentors has fostered an inclusive, ability-focused culture at Dow Silicones, leading to new roles and apprenticeships. Kim says, “Mentoring is about creating a psychologically safe environment and supporting learners to bring their whole selves to work, unveil their true potential, become the best versions of themselves and make their aspirations a reality.”

Kay Smith, Head of Campaigns, Development and Policy said:

“Opportunities to learn at every stage of life are vital if we are to achieve the ambition in Wales to have strong communities and a vibrant economy.

“The work of our adult educators is transformative. They reach into communities, providing a safe space in which every individual can feel supported to reach their potential, build their confidence, develop skills and move into work. The Inspire! Awards shine a light on their dedication and contribution to lifelong learning.”