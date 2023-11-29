College ramps up community English and Maths sessions for hundreds of adults post-pandemic

COLEG CAMBRIA is working hard to bring education to its communities and support more adult learners than ever post-pandemic.

The college was holding remote essential skills sessions at locations across north east Wales before it was forced to take them online or cease altogether when Covid-19 took hold in the UK.

But now, led by Cambria’s Curriculum Director for Adult and Work-based Learning Skills Claire Howells and Adult Learning Liaison Officer Dean Nolan, a series of English, Maths and Digital Literacy lessons are taking place at community centres, libraries and outreach posts in Wrexham and Flintshire, with new venues being sought in a bid to help more people than ever before.

Following Adult Learners Week in September – when drop-in sessions were held in Shotton, Gwersyllt and Brynteg – Dean is forging new partnerships across the region and thanked Careers Wales, Citizens Advice, and other stakeholders for their guidance and referrals.

“We are seeing a rise in participation and new English and Maths classes have just started at Shotton’s Rivertown URC Church, which have been well received as we didn’t previously deliver lessons there,” he said.

“There are areas where demand is high and we want to support them, as pre-Covid there was a lot of engagement but of course during the pandemic we were unable to do anything in person.

“There is an appetite for these courses, especially among people who want to upskill or move forward in their careers, as they are accredited and can help them progress or secure employment opportunities.”

Dean added: “Sessions are also held in the evenings at Yale in Wrexham and Deeside, for those unable to make it during the day, and there are flexible virtual lessons if people are unable to physically attend.

“They are all fully funded and at present we have up to 250 people in Wrexham and Flintshire taking part, with that number set to rise.”

As well as academic provision, Cambria also hosted ‘Cook, Learn and Save’ events in collaboration with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, teaching basic skills such as how to read ingredients, budgeting, and dietary tips, for those not in work or education.

Claire said there is capacity to increase the number of programmes and locations across the area in the future.

“The fact these subjects are delivered in a warm, welcoming environment in the local area is what’s help to make them so popular,” she said.

“We would like to hear from anyone who wants to further their education and community groups and sites that feel they would benefit them.

“We are looking to expand long-term, address that need in partnership with tutors and external agencies, and all work together to support adult learners in this region.”

