College showcases electric vehicle training options for Transport Minister

@BordersCollege Principal Pete Smith welcomed Fiona Hyslop MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, to the Scottish Borders Campus recently.

As part of the visit, the College also welcomed guests from a number of partner organisations who work within the ‘Green Skills’ sector. They included staff from the Energy Saving Trust (ESP), Edinburgh College and Transport Scotland.

Ms Hyslop was touring the Scottish Borders as part of her Scottish Government transport remit and was given an overview of some of the latest practical training equipment which allow students to learn the safe way to isolate and work on electric cars. In addition, Ms Hyslop was shown an electric vehicle Installation training rig used to upskill electricians so that they are able to install electric vehicle charging points. The training rigs were supplied through Energy Skills Scotland (ESP).

College Principal Pete Smith commented:

“Our thanks go to the Minister for dedicating time to visit Borders College and witness first-hand the pivotal role it plays in enhancing the skills of our workforce within the Scottish Borders.

“This visit underscores the importance of investing in education and training initiatives that empower individuals and foster economic growth within our community, much of which are only possible due to partnership working and funding through the likes of ESP.”

ESP (Energy Skills Partnership) is the college sector agency in Scotland for energy transition, zero-carbon transport, engineering, construction, and STEM, and it is leading on the Climate Emergency Skills Action Plan.