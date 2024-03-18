Colleges need investment to be able to support with lost learning, says AoC

Responding to new analysis from the Education Policy Institute, David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, said:

“Once again, independent research echoes what colleges already know: that the pandemic continues to cast a long shadow over young people’s attainment, with disadvantaged students suffering the most.

“The report shows the breadth of pupils being affected – from girls to SEND students, EAL learners to those in the Yorkshire and Humber region – so it’s clear that urgent investment is needed to ensure these students have the best possible chance of catching up.

“The lost learning in schools flows into colleges, with many young people arriving at the age of 16 already significantly behind their peers. The time students spend at college is their last opportunity to catch-up from lost learning. That’s why better investment is needed at school and at colleges to give every young person the best opportunity to succeed in life.

“We have called several times for the pupil premium to be extended to the age of 18, and strongly believe this would make a real difference to those who are most impacted by the pandemic. Recent policy decisions around the scrapping of the tuition fund and the English and maths condition of funding also need to be reconsidered. We are looking forward to working with the Department for Education on the latter as part of the English and maths working group.”