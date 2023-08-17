Commercial Photography student wins at EIZO Student Awards

Second-year student Matthew Marshall won in the Single Image category for his photograph ‘Tinside Lido Prepares for Summer’

Matthew Marshall, second year BA (Hons) Commercial Photography student at Arts University Plymouth, has won at the esteemed EIZO UK Student Awards in the Single Image category with his picture of an iconic Plymouth landmark.

His expressive photograph, ‘Tinside Lido Prepares for Summer’ embodied the competition’s theme of ‘colour’, offering a vivid portrayal of a painter diligently adding stripes to the empty Art Deco outdoor pool.

The EIZO UK Student Awards is an annual competition that provides students studying photographic and filmmaking courses in the UK an opportunity to showcase their talent and develop real life experience of working to a brief and deadline that will give them a head start in the creative industry.

The competition culminated in an awards ceremony at the EIZO UK HQ in Ascot, where Matthew learned he had won the category.

24-year-old Matthew said,

“I was so surprised to have won. The finalists’ work was so good that I was happy to just be selected but it’s incredible to have the affirmation that the work I’m creating is appreciated. The awards ceremony was an excellent opportunity to see all of the finalists’ work in one place and being able to speak with the industry professionals about my work was a unique experience. I got to network with the other finalists too which was great!”

Originally from Plymouth, Matthew decided to stay in the city to study at Arts University Plymouth. “I originally delayed going to university due to life commitments, but I made the decision that if I didn’t go into higher education at this point in my life then I probably never would! I chose Arts University Plymouth because I was impressed by the facilities on offer and the quality of the photography tutors on my programme. Their experience and knowledge has helped drive my ambition to achieve in the two years I’ve been here.”

“The arts university is a great place for creatives to have the freedom to express themselves through their practice and it’s allowed me to meet people from completely different walks of life that I now consider to be friends. My favourite thing about Arts University Plymouth is the diversity it promotes. This isn’t just about the people that attend, it’s the different responses to the same brief that interests me. You gain an understanding from people’s work about the type of person they are and I think the university gives them the confidence to explore what values they hold dear to them.”

Describing himself as an instinctive artist, Matthew cites the city of Plymouth as a big factor in his work. “Plymouth inspired my competition entry and it’s just the perfect place to study a creative course due to its culture and heritage. My projects are also inspired by my own experiences, both negative and positive, such as football and mental health. I’d say I’m an instinctive artist, when I have an idea in my head, I try my best to push forward with it, regardless of the barriers I might face, whether that’s technically or socially. I’m also trying to be more aware as a photographer as the world is changing constantly and I don’t want to be left behind in old ways of thinking! I want to challenge what I think I know through my practice with new ideas and seeing how others view the same situation.”

BA (Hons) Commercial Photography at Arts University Plymouth offers the opportunities and expertise to help find success in today’s dynamic and competitive photographic industry. More information about how to apply is available on the How to Apply page or there are opportunities to speak to expert academics and current students at the next Open Day on Saturday 23 September.

