From education to employment
Cost-of-living crisis to hit students harder than expected

Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) November 30, 2022
Students will be hit harder by the cost-of-living crisis than previously thought. Poorest students
will be more than £1,000 worse off than in 2020–21.

English-domiciled students will be hit even harder by the cost-of-living crisis than previously thought. New analysis based on the most recent inflation forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) shows that the poorest students will be more than £1000 worse off this academic year than in 2020/21 because government student living cost support in the form of maintenance loans has not kept pace with inflation. This is an extra cut of around £250 compared to previous predictions.

These cuts arise because inflation has recently been much higher than forecast, and maintenance support is adjusted with forecast rather than actual inflation. Unless the government changes the way this is done, another cut is likely next year. Importantly, there is no mechanism in place for these cuts due to forecast errors ever to be corrected.

Kate Ogden, Senior Research Economist said: 

‘While others are benefiting from extra government support, students have been left in the cold. Merely because of errors in inflation forecasts, the poorest students will be more than £1000 worse off this academic year than in 2020/21. This could lead to significant hardship for many this winter.’

Ben Waltmann, Senior Research Economist said: 

‘Using forecast inflation to uprate maintenance loan entitlements makes sense, but having no mechanism to correct errors makes no sense at all. The government should ensure maintenance loans are uprated consistently rather than allowing a large and essentially random reduction in the value of loans to become baked in.’

Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS)

