Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre celebrates official opening

Landmarks Specialist College has officially opened Creswell Heritage & Wellbeing Centre, marking a new chapter for the facility and its role in the local community. The opening took place on Monday 12 October, bringing together local residents, councillors, the Mayor of Bolsover, representatives from local schools and community organisations.

Guests were welcomed by Paul Battiste, Chair of Governors at Landmarks, and Stephen Moore, Centre Manager, who outlined their plans for the facility before Paul officially cut the ribbon. Visitors also had the opportunity to tour the centre, meet staff and learn more about the activities, facilities and services available.

Landmarks recently began operating Creswell Heritage & Wellbeing Centre, with plans to maintain its role as a community leisure facility while introducing practical learning opportunities for young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Speaking at the opening, Paul Battiste explained that the college recognised both the challenges and opportunities involved in taking on the centre.

“When we realised that the Wellbeing Centre was closing, or looking for someone to take it on, we decided as a college that it could be a good idea. We also realised it was going to be a big challenge, but the way Landmarks works, we like challenges.”

Paul explained that the centre would provide opportunities for learners to work towards qualifications and gain practical experience in sport and leisure, catering, management and other aspects of running a community facility. He also highlighted the neighbouring former youth facility, which is now being used to support Landmarks’ Duke of Edinburgh’s Award activities.

However, Paul was clear that the centre’s future would depend on the support of local residents:

“We’ve got to rely on the backing of the people of Creswell and surrounding villages. I hope we can gain their trust and encourage them to come and join us, have a look around and see what’s on offer.”

He also confirmed that the centre would offer revised prices, new courses and classes, alongside rooms available for hire, and welcomed suggestions from residents about what they would like to see in the future.

Following Paul’s introduction, Centre Manager Stephen Moore spoke about his ambitions for Creswell and the opportunities created by bringing specialist education and community leisure together.

Stephen, who has 20 years of experience in community leisure, explained that the opportunity to develop a centre with genuine social value had been a major factor in his decision to join Landmarks.

“For me, what got me excited about coming on board was the opportunity to create a centre with real social value, one that brings people together and provides opportunities that genuinely make a difference to people’s lives.”

Stephen outlined two priorities for the centre: providing affordable, accessible leisure facilities for the local community and creating opportunities for Landmarks learners to develop skills in a real working environment:

“We want people of all ages and abilities to feel welcome here, regardless of their experience, confidence or circumstances.”

For learners, the centre will offer opportunities to gain experience in customer service, hospitality, sport and leisure, working alongside staff and developing an understanding of how a business operates. Stephen explained that these opportunities would support learners as they work towards greater independence, qualifications and employment:

“The real benefit is that these two things work hand in hand. Our learners have the opportunity to grow and develop, while our local community benefits from a welcoming centre that puts inclusion, opportunity and wellbeing at its heart.”

Throughout his speech, Stephen emphasised the importance of listening to residents and working with local organisations to develop the centre’s future.

Alongside its existing gym, sports hall, café, soft play area and wellbeing facilities, the team hopes to introduce new activities and services based on the interests and needs of the community.

Stephen also stressed that the centre’s success would not be measured solely by membership numbers or the number of people using its facilities.

“We want to build a centre that doesn’t simply exist for the community, but actually contributes towards it.”

“Success will also mean the opportunities we create, the confidence we help build, the skills that are learnt and the positive difference we make to people across Creswell.”

He encouraged local residents, businesses, schools and community groups to get involved, share their ideas and help shape the centre’s future.

“We can’t achieve that alone. We want to work alongside local residents, businesses, schools, community groups and partners to make sure the centre becomes something that the whole community can be proud of.”

The opening concluded with Paul Battiste officially declaring Creswell Heritage & Wellbeing Centre open on behalf of Landmarks and its Board of Trustees. The event also provided an opportunity for visitors to speak directly with the team about the centre’s facilities, future activities and opportunities for community involvement.

With revised pricing, new classes and courses, facilities available for hire and plans for further development, Landmarks hopes to encourage residents from Creswell and the surrounding villages to make use of the centre. Residents and local organisations are encouraged to visit Creswell Heritage & Wellbeing Centre, meet the team and share their ideas for its future.

CEO and Principal of Landmarks Specialist College thanked everyone for joining us on this special occasion:

“I would like to thank you for joining us at the Grand Opening of Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre.

“It was a pleasure to welcome so many members of our community, local partners and guests to celebrate this exciting milestone. I really appreciate you taking the time to visit, explore the facilities and be part of such a special occasion.

“I believe the centre presents a fantastic opportunity to bring people together through sport, fitness, wellbeing and community activities, while also creating valuable opportunities for our learners to develop practical skills and prepare for adulthood and employment in a real working environment.

“I am incredibly proud of what Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre has to offer and look forward to seeing it continue to grow. Building strong relationships with the local community, businesses and organisations will be an important part of this journey, and I am excited about what we can achieve together.

“Thank you once again for your support and for helping us celebrate this important new chapter. I hope you enjoyed your visit, and I look forward to welcoming you back to the centre in the future.”