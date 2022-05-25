CUBO ANNOUNCES FINAL PROGRAMME FOR SUMMER CONFERENCE AND FINALISTS FOR CUBO AWARDS 2022

CUBO (College and University Business Officers) has announced the final programme for its forthcoming ‘Facing the Future: Reconnection and Recovery’ Summer Conference, which will take place from Wednesday 13 July until Friday 15 July at Lancaster University.

The Conference, which is aimed at directors, heads of service and managers of campus and commercial services as well CUBO Gold and Platinum Corporate Partners, is unique in bringing together all commercial and campus services in one learning and networking event. The programme supports strategic and operational planning, decision-making and career development through insights, thought leadership, case studies and access to an unrivalled peer network.

An impressive line-up of key speakers includes Professor Dame Sue Black, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Engagement at Lancaster University; Kate Nicholls OBE and CEO of UK Hospitality on The Road to Recovery, and Sarah Mukherjee MBE on Sustainability: From Global to Local. Other plenary sessions cover Mobilisation and Strategy for Major Events within the Sector, Accommodation Rents and the Student Experience, and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

Commenting on the programme, CUBO Conference Chair, Phil Scott, says:

“We are delighted that Baroness Floella Benjamin, DBE, DL and former Chancellor of the University of Exeter will be joining us to close the conference with a key note speech on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion – Facing Adversity with a Smile.”

Delegates can choose from 12 workshop sessions including: Green Flats of the Future, the Residence Life Phenomenon, the University of Glasgow Catering Subsidiary, the New Normal for Parcel Management, Getting the Most from your Waste Contractor, Rethinking the Student Journey Post-Covid and Culture Transformation at UCL. There is also an optional campus tour, and over 30 key suppliers and CUBO partners will be supporting the Conference with a compelling exhibition of products and services.

As part of the Conference, the winners of the 10th annual CUBO Awards, which recognise exceptional achievements in commercial and campus services, will be announced at glittering black tie awards ceremony on the Thursday evening.

There are nine prestigious awards to be won including: Campus Experience of the Year; Creativity in Catering and Retail; Best Residence Life Experience; Excellence in Sports Experience; Innovation in Student Housing; Innovation in Student Experience; Business Partnership of the Year; Best Marketing Campaign and a new category for 2022, Creativity in Conferencing, Events and Hospitality. The awards 2022 shortlist can be seen here: https://www.cubo.ac.uk/page/2022shortlist There is still time for CUBO members and non-members to register for the Conference and take advantage of the last few Early Bird tickets. Find out more here https://www.cubo.ac.uk/page/2022Summerconf

Published in