Cyber security educator in line for award in first year of business

A founder of a newly launched cyber security school, who is also behind the UK’s biggest coding and AI educator, has been shortlisted for a national award.

Manny Athwal, who set up School of Cyber Security earlier this year, has been nominated for Cyber Educator of the Year at the 2023 Cyber Security Awards.

The awards were established in 2014, to reward the best individuals, teams, and companies in the cyber security industry and have expanded to this year include 18 categories.

Manny launched School of Cyber Security this year as a sister school to the award-winning School of Coding & AI. It offers tailored training programs and workshops designed to equip students with vital knowledge and skills to confidently navigate the digital landscape, from fundamental cyber security awareness to advanced threat detection and incident response.

Manny said:

“I am thrilled on behalf of the whole team at School of Cyber Security to have been nominated for this award in our first year of operations.

“I set up the school as a natural partner to the School of Coding & AI. More and more of our lives involve technology and connectivity. That means, as young people leave school, college and university, they will increasingly need to understand the languages of coding and firms will need to invest more in their cyber security.

“By getting young people interested now, we are able to show them the basics of what cyber security is and talk to them about the various routes into those careers.”

Earlier this year, Manny was presented with the prestigious Innovation Award at the Institute of Directors Annual Awards ceremony and has been named in The Times LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders 2023.

“I passionately believe in the power of engaging education and the recognition that we are receiving is testament to the hard work of everybody involved,” said Manny.

“There is a lot more we want to do, and events like this help shine a spotlight on our work, so we are very grateful for the nomination.”

The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony in London on 29 November.

